How Ipswich dance studio weathered COVID storm

NY Dance owner Natalie Yates is enjoying a full schedule of classes and more dancers on the books than ever before.

AN Ipswich Dance Studio that took a significant financial hit from last year’s COVID lockdown has rebounded stronger than ever, with more dancers now attending the school than before the pandemic.

Like many small business owners at the time, NY Dance’s Natalie Yates feared uncertainty surrounding restrictions would spell the end of her studio.

It was partly thanks to Ipswich City Council’s Small Business Funding Program, an initiative created to help local entities weather the COVID storm, that she was able to keep her operation afloat.

The financial lifeline provided much-needed assistance to help owners cover costs associated with inventory and stock, as well as outsourced services such as accountancy and marketing.

“I was pretty low, it was a weird time and most people I spoke to during that period felt the same way,” Mrs Yates said.

Almost 100 small business owners shared in a $90,954 funding boost, each receiving a $1000 payment over the first two rounds of the program.

The range of eligible expenses that could be covered in Round Three doubled to $2000 in the lead up to Greater Brisbane’s snap three-day lockdown at Easter.

Mrs Yates said a solid business structure, a supportive customer base and landlord helped ease some anxiety about whether her business would survive.

“Like everyone else, we lost a lot of money during that time,” she said.

“When I got the money from the grant, I used it to help offset the cost of an advertising campaign.”

The campaign proved worthy, with Mrs Yates now enjoying a full schedule of dance classes and more dancers on her books than ever before.

“What I learned was that through adversity it created opportunities for me and forced me to question what it is I needed to do to keep my business alive,” she said.

“I took baby steps and did what I had to do to get through.”

She said NY Dance was a non-competitives studio, welcoming all ages and abilities.

“I am passionate about dancing and sharing that with my students but also I have worked hard to create an extended family kind of atmosphere here,” she said.

Mayor Teresa Harding said small businesses like NY Dance were the heart of the Ipswich community.

“There are over 10,000 registered businesses in Ipswich,” Cr Harding said.

“Local enterprise brings so much vibrancy and prosperity to Ipswich, between essential goods and services, wonderful experiences and livelihoods for thousands of families.

“For our Small Business Friendly Council, the Small Business Funding Program was essential to ensuring local businesses in need are supported during the coronavirus restrictions.”

Deputy Mayor Nicole Jonic said the program was a “unique economic response” by council.

“Having additional funding available helped many local businesses withstand the devastating impacts of the pandemic at a time when every dollar counted.”

About $250,000 of funding was allocated to Ipswich businesses following Round Three.

