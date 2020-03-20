How council will provide financial relief to businesses

IPSWICH City Council has announced it will waive or refund a number of fees and inject money more quickly into the local economy in an effort to provide relief for business impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The council has started a 'multi-phased' relief program to assist community groups and businesses.

The first phase will focus on food and entertainment businesses, as well as sport and community organisations.

Interim administrator Steve Greenwood said there would be a number of initiatives to support those directly impacted by social distancing and crowd-reduction strategies.

"For some, income streams are drying up," he said.

"In those cases, a number of fees and charges will be waived.

"In addition, we'll be increasing our loan limits at libraries.

"And we'll be fast-tracking the launch of a portal which helps businesses understand where grant money is available to help their plans."

Mr Greenwood said such measures would be the first step in an ongoing relief effort to support those facing challenging times.

"Like many local government authorities, we know that the local economy is struggling, and will continue to do so for some time," he said.

"It is our responsibility - in conjunction with the state and federal governments - to help maintain and ultimately grow the local economy, ensure jobs are safe, and now to support Ipswich small to medium enterprise through this period of unforeseen hardship.

"We are going into uncharted waters and we know it's going to be tough. But we know it will end. We want to do what we can to help businesses and community groups be strong enough to rise again as this period of social distancing eventually begins to unwind."

For the quarter from March 1 until June 30, the council will waive footpath dining fees, waive or refund food licence fees, waive or refund temporary food stall/premises fees, waive or refund temporary event fees, waive or refund fees associated with the use of parks, waive or refund booking fees for community venues and refund booking fees for all cancelled events on council property.

In addition, the council will also look to inject money more quickly into the local economy by seeking to pay for goods and services within seven days instead of the current 30 day terms.

The council will launch a new internet portal which will explain all the grants available to businesses and community organisations.

To assist people during self-isolation, Ipswich Libraries' borrowing limits will be increased to 50 items and borrowing time to eight weeks.

The Active and Healthy program will be sent out digitally, offering yoga and boot camp sessions online.

More announcements will be made soon.