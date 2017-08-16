How Council says it's spending ratepayers' money

BIG CHANGE: Ipswich City Council officially handed over its centre to the RSPCA in October. Pictured: RSPCA staff Scott Wardill with Princess and Maigan Sielaff with Emily.

IT'S not cheap to provide services for Ipswich's 71,400 ratepayers but residents might be surprised by the most expensive council contract for the year.

Concrete.

A tender for Concrete Works worth $8 million appears as the single biggest contract awarded by Ipswich City Council during the 2016-2017 financial year.

But the council didn't spend $8 million on concrete works in one year.

The council says the concrete works have been estimated at an annual spend of $2 million a year over four years.

"The scope of works include supply, delivery and installation of concrete footpaths, bus stops, concrete slabs, driveways, minor landscape works including retaining walls, maintenance and ad-hoc concrete works," a council spokesperson said.

"To date council has approved expenditure of $1,715,641 under this tender."

Here are the ten biggest Ipswich City Council contracts awarded for the 2016-2017 financial year.

*Indicates an estimate value including possible extensions and therefore may be spread over a number of years.

1. $8 million

Concrete works, awarded in August 2016 awarded to; Creto and Moggill Constructions Pty Ltd, Naturform Pty Ltd, Finch Installations Pty Ltd.

2. $4.1 million

Redbank Plains Rd Upgrade, Stage 2, awarded to Hazell Bros Group Pty Ltd, in December 2016.

The works were awarded to the Hazell Bros Group, a company based in Burleigh Heads.

Redbank Plains is one of the top ten fastest growing suburbs in Queensland.

Overall, the Redbank Plains Stage 2 upgrade is a $7.6 million project, with that amount allocated in the 2016-2017 budget.

3. $4 million *

Grounds maintenance, several companies, awarded in October 2016.

The contract for grounds maintenance was awarded to five different companies; GLG Greenlife Group, Austspray Environmental Weed Control pty Ltd, Rivercity Environmental Projects, Skyline Landscape Services (Qld) Pty Ltd and Technigro Pty Ltd. Technigro is a multi-award winning sustainability company specialising in vegetation management with a head office in Ormeau. The company has also done work for Brisbane City and Gold Coast councils.

4. $3.775 million *

Kerb and channel works, Naric Pty Ltd, awarded in November 2016.

Naric is a civil engineering with an office at Dinmore. The company was also awarded council contracts for works at Blackall St, East Ipswich for $1.399 million, and the Jim Donald Parklands car park for $908,572.

5. $1.838 million *

Animal management services, RSPCA, awarded in October 2016

The RSPCA was awarded the contract to run the council's animal management centre on Pound St in October last year. The decision angered some residents as the centre's management changed from the Animal Welfare League Queensland to the RSPCA. The RSPCA's tender was about $17,000 cheaper and included a seven day service compared to the five days offered by the AWLQ.

6. $1.746 million *

Organic waste management services, NuGrow Metro Pty Ltd, awarded in April 2017.

NuGrow is a multi-award winning company focused on sustainable waste management and innovation within the waste industry. It operates four facilities and has a head office in Brookwater.

7. $1.746 million

Waste transport services, J R Stephens & Co Pty Ltd, awarded in April 2017.

J R Stephens & Co is a Brisbane based company operating a fleet of about 50 trucks servicing various recycling and waste transfer stations across the south-east.

The council operates two major waste facilities at Riverview and Rosewood.

8. $1.74 million

Marburg Fernvale Rd, rehabilitation works, awarded to BMD Constructions Pty Ltd in June 2017

BMD is a major construction company which often works for Queensland councils, including Ipswich.

In 2015 BMD was awarded the contract for stage one of the Redbank Plains Rd upgrade, although it missed out on stage 2 last financial year.

9. $1.735 million *

Arboriculture services, awarded to 11 different companies in April 2017.

Arboriculture is essentially the study of trees, including their growth, management and cultivation. The contracts was shared between 11 companies including tree loppers and specialist teams offering advice on heritage trees.

10. $1.6 million

Microsoft licencing enterprise agreement, awarded to Data#3 Group in September 2016.

A Microsoft Licencing Agreement is designed for organisations with 500 or more users, or devices. It allows flexibility to buy cloud services and software licenses under one agreement.