How Ipswich could be part of 2032 Olympics action

Ipswich may likely get a taste of the action if a bid for a SEQ 2023 Olympics proves successful.

Ipswich may likely get a taste of the action if a bid for a SEQ 2023 Olympics proves successful.

A GLOBAL audience of about five billion people could soon turn their eyes to Springfield, should the State Government’s 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games campaign prove successful.

Ipswich City Council this week revealed the suburb had been earmarked as a proposed host city for the Game’s football preliminaries and pentathlon events.

READ MORE: Springfield stadium ‘amazing’ for Lions players, fans

One of Springfield’s newest developments, the Brisbane Lions’ multimillion-dollar future headquarters, has reportedly been identified as the best suited location.

The exciting development would prove a huge win for the booming southeast corridor, with thousands tipped to visit the city if the masterplan receives the green light.

The future headquarters of the Brisbane Lions at Springfield is listed as a proposed host site. Picture: Cordell Richardson

The once-in-four-year event historically generates billions in economic stimulation for host cities.

Host of the 2016 Summer Olympics Rio de Janeiro reportedly generated about $9 billion in revenue.

Mayor Teresa Harding is last month reported to have raised a number of priority infrastructure projects to parliament in call for further financial backing.

READ MORE: Olympic venues, athletes villages revealed in masterplan

She said the 2021-22 federal budget provided opportunity for Federal Government to invest in major infrastructure projects and in turn, strengthen the city’s growth.

“Council is committed to building collaborative partnerships with all levels of government, and we are seeking federal support in the delivery of city-shaping infrastructure that will drive the economic recovery and safeguard quality of life for our residents,” Cr Harding said.

Springfield has been earmarked as a possible host city for the 2032 Olympics and Paralympics.

“The city’s inclusion in the 2032 proposal could act as a catalyst for the delivery of key infrastructure across Ipswich that would benefit the city and its booming population well beyond the 2032 Games.”

Ipswich’s population was predicted to almost double to 435,000 residents over the next ten years.

She said the inclusion of Springfield in the State’s latest proposal would build upon the city’s “strong sporting history.”

READ MORE: Hospitality hub, brewery planned for new stadium

“We will be advocating for an array of opportunities to be considered as the master plan develops in the coming decade,” Cr Harding said.

“North Ipswich Reserve Stadium has the potential to play an important role as both a venue and training facility in the lead up to the 2032 Games.”

A final decision by council on its commitment to the proposal will be made this month.

DO IT NOW: ACTIVATE YOUR FREE COURIER MAIL SUBSCRIPTION FOR BIG REWARDS

Read more stories by Kaitlyn Smith here.