LENDING A HAND: The team from Ipswich Hospital's Sunshine Children's Ward dressed up as farmers in support of Fiver for a Farmer.
How Ipswich community is helping drought affected farmers

19th Aug 2018 1:01 PM | Updated: 1:01 PM

PLAID shirts and denim became the unofficial uniform of many at West Moreton Health on Friday as staff stepped out to support farmers and raise funds for drought-affected families.

The Fiver for a Farmer campaign was first picked up by staff at Ipswich Hospital's Sunshine Children's Ward before teams across the organisation, including Oral Health, Medical Imaging and Child Health, quickly joined the charge.

Staff have joined people across the country to donate 'a fiver for a farmer' while encouraging everyone to dress up as a farmer. Sunshine Children's Ward nurse Kayhla Hauritz registered the ward to take part in the fundraiser when she heard a promotion on a Brisbane radio station encouraging people to have some fun while getting behind a great cause.

Kayhla said apart from it being fun for young patients when the staff dressed up, West Moreton Health had four outlying rural hospitals that supported farming families.

"At the Sunshine Children's Ward here at Ipswich we provide care for rural and regional kids so it seemed right to take part in Fiver for a Farmer," she said. "We're pretty connected with our local farming areas - just a week or so ago we had two droughtmaster bulls visit our sick kids for an animal encounter. I don't know how much money we'll raise but we've spread the word throughout the local health service to come and support us because every dollar helps.

"Activities like this also help us raise awareness for farming families about how the drought impacts all parts of the family unit and areas of health - physical, mental and emotional. These are areas we offer care in across the West Moreton Health Service."

