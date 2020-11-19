How Ipswich centenarian scored two birthdays

Thelma Young, who just celebrated her 100th birthday, spent the first half of her life thinking her birthday was the day before it actually was.

AT 100 years of age, Thelma Young has the benefit of a century of experiences to her name.

The Rosewood centenarian celebrated her birthday on October 28 and 29 – a two day affair justified by a peculiar misunderstanding surrounding the date of her birth.

For the first half of her life, Thelma understood her birthday to be October 28 but, just before she turned 50, she learned it wasn’t the case.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Thelma said.

“I always thought it was the 28th.”

Her eldest daughter Carole Hall said it was her own husband who discovered the mistake.

“All through her life and the lives of the people who followed in the family, mum’s birthday was celebrated on the 28th,” Carole said.

“But, before my husband and I were married, he discovered that mum’s birth certificate actually said October 29.”

As the middle of seven children, Thelma reckons her birth date was mixed up early on without anyone noticing.

“Nobody seems to know – we guess it’s because there were so many children,” Carole said.

“Mum’s mum had the seven children in 11 years so they were all fairly close together.”

So, for Thelma’s 100th birthday, two celebrations were held.

The family organised a big party and, on Thelma’s real birthday, Milford Grange, the aged care home Thelma lives at, held a garden party.

“It’s been out of this world, wonderful,” Thelma said.

After the celebrations, Carole and Thelma went through the cards and gifts.

“We had a laundry basket full of cards and we couldn’t believe it. It was very beautiful,” Carole said.

According to Thelma, 100 feels the way she imagined 80 would feel.

At 80, she was gardening and making her own dresses.

“I can’t believe it. I think I’m only 80,” she said.

The secret to a long life?

“Work hard, keep the mind occupied and don’t sit around doing nothing,” Thelma said.

“I do a lot of crochet and knitting for charity and I’m up at 5.15am … I’m feeling pretty good.”

