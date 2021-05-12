How Ipswich businesses stand to benefit from budget

Small and family-owned businesses across Ipswich will be offered some repreive under the 2021-22 budget.

Small and family-owned businesses across Ipswich will be offered some repreive under the 2021-22 budget.

IPSWICH business owners might be sleeping a little easier after emerging as one of the biggest winners under the 2021-22 budget.

As Treasurer Josh Frydenberg announced the budget on Tuesday it was revealed that small to medium-sized enterprises would be offered some respite through tax cuts following a year of uncertainty.

The corporate tax rate for SME’s is set to dip to 25 per cent from July 1 this year from its previous 30 per cent, delivering about $16 billion in savings by 2023-24.

It comes as Mr Frydenberg cited grassroot businesses as a key pillar to aid Australia’s economic recovery in the wake of the pandemic.

Chamber of Commerce and Industry Queensland (CCIQ) General Manager of Advocacy and Policy Amanda Rohan applauded the latest significant tax break.

She said tax incentives and reductions would help further stimulate jobs and capital investment.

Ipswich Chamber of Commerce president Phillip Bell welcomes the latest tax break for small to medium-sized businesses.

“The multibillion-dollar boost to regional infrastructure spending and skills training, along with a substantial $1.2 billion rescue package for tourism and aviation sectors was much needed for COVID-19 recovery,” Ms Rohan said.

President of Ipswich Region Chamber of Commerce Phillip Bell said there were several aspects of the budget local businesses stood to benefit from.

“With over 9,000 businesses in the Ipswich Region, the Business Community is showing resilience and stoicism and this Budget is cause for further optimism,” he said.

A $506 million extension of the JobTrainer program was named as a vital component.

“This will support small business, as well as training providers, and continue to build confidence necessary for the continuing and ongoing employment of apprentices and trainees,” Mr Bell said.

“The $4.3 million investment in the establishment of the Mandatory Franchise Disclosure Registry will build confidence in franchise arrangements.”

Mr Bell said the extension of the immediate asset write-off would also make a difference to business owners in aiding decisions to invest and grow.

New efforts have also been made to give SMEs improved access to Commonwealth procurement.

A total of $2.6 million is set to be provided over four years from 2021-22 to support and strengthen participation.

“Moreover, a commitment to reduced red tape through a $10 million over 4 years in a deregulation agenda,” Mr Bell said.

“These opportunities are very compelling and paint an optimistic picture for the road to recovery following the challenges faced by Business through COVID-19.

“Treasurer Frydenberg’s acknowledgment that Small Business will lead the nation through the recovery significantly resonates with local business, combined with tax breaks for low and middle-income earners the stimulus is significant.”

Read more stories by Kaitlyn Smith here.