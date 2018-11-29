How Ipswich aims to become the coalface of defence industry

Rheinmetall Defence managing director Gary Stewart and Cameron Dick MP get a close look at the Boxer CRV while Hilton workers give the Land 400 contact announcement the thumbs up at Wacol in March.

Rob Williams

IPSWICH is aiming to be the preferred location for the defence industry in Australia and create "an exceptional reputation” for defence capability, innovation and success.

Almost 10 per cent of all employment in Ipswich is in the defence industry and associated supply chain; generating more than $1.3 billion in export value for the economy.

For more than 75 years, Ipswich has been home to RAAF Base Amberley, now Australia's largest military airbase.

Ipswich City Council, the defence industry, State Government and the Australian Defence Force have formed a strategy to boost the region's opportunities.

The defence strategy recognises the importance of defence to the region's community and economic prosperity.

The council's Economic Development and Marketing chief operating officer Ben Pole said the council had five goals with the aim to make Ipswich as a national leader in defence industry activity and opportunity.

"This model will provide opportunities for local industry to access supply and value chains and contribute to the continued evolution of a knowledge-intensive and skilled regional workforce,” he said.

"The Department of Defence is allocating around $195 billion for investment in new and enhanced capabilities, Defence Ipswich positions our region to better link the government's capability needs with the defence industry's capacity to deliver.”

The Defence Ipswich strategic goals are to; position and promote Ipswich as a strategic location for capability, innovation and growth; support defence within the region; develop the regional defence-industry supply chain ecosystem and enable business development pathways.

Mr Pole said the ongoing capability development, growth and sustainment of Defence and the defence industry was critical to maintaining Australia's national security.

