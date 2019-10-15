How interactive kiosk is keeping our Diggers' memory alive

WINNERS: GAMAA Judge Robert Ryan, Olivia McMahon from the Mackay Regional Council and Sandra Jones from the Ipswich Historical Society Inc. The Ipswich Historical Society was named the Winner of Projects: Organisations Volunteer Run category at the Gallery and Museum Achievement Awards.

VOLUNTEERS from the Ipswich Historical Society have been recognised for their efforts in preserving the stories of the city's World War One heroes.

The society was announced as the winner at this year's Gallery and Museum Achievement Awards for its interactive touchscreen: World War One Ipswich War Stories.

They won in the category of Projects: Organisations Volunteer Run.

The names of soldiers from the society's honour boards were uploaded into an interactive kiosk where visitors could scroll through and learn more about each person, their family and their military history.

A key aim of the project was to create new opportunities to engage younger audiences and to bring the society into the digital age.

Sandi Jones shows off the new digital kiosk at the Cooneana Heritage Centre. Ashleigh Howarth

Ipswich Historical Society president Hugh Taylor praised his colleagues for their hard work and dedication to ensuring the interactive kiosk was factual.

"I congratulate our team who worked so hard on this project. It was a lot of hard work and research, but it was a great project for our society to deliver," he said.

"By having the touchscreen to display the service records of our Ipswich heroes, it makes their lives much more real for their ancestors, relatives, and the wider community."

The Ipswich Historical Society is located at the Cooneana Heritage Centre, 1041 Redbank Plains Rd, New Chum. They are open Thursday to Saturday from 10am-2pm.

For more information about the kiosk, log onto https://www.ipswichhistoricalsociety.com.