How hotel revamp drew hordes of young partygoers to Yamanto

Co-owner of Falvey's Grand Hotel Mick Falvey in the newly renovated Yamanto venue. Photo: Ebony Graveur

A DESIGN overhaul has breathed new life into a Yamanto pub, drawing a different sort of crowd to the family-owned venue.

Now with a massive stage, more than $200,000 worth of lighting and sound equipment, and an elegant bistro look to the eatery, the venue is unrecognisable compared to its early incarnation.

On any given Friday night, Falvey’s Grand Hotel is teaming with young party goers, but

co-owner Mick Falvey said the venue still catered for all ages.

“The best compliments we have are when people come in and go ‘it’s like we’re in Brisbane’,” Mick said.

Mick said the family had always planned to renovate. Photo: Ebony Graveur

Falvey’s Grand Hotel, one of two venues owned by the Falvey family, underwent renovations last year.

“(One part) is more designed now to pump up on a Friday and Saturday night and have different events,” Mick said.

“We used to have a DJ on Friday nights but we’ve taken it to the next level.”

The family, who have also owned Falvey’s Cecil Hotel at Goodna for nearly 40 years, took over the Yamanto venue six years ago, rebranding the Glades Hotel.

They always planned to redecorate.

Co-owner of Falvey's Grand Hotel Mick Falvey said the new staging set up meant the venue could really pump up on weekends. Photo: Ebony Graveur

“It was with the idea of doing a big renovation. It was just a grungy sports bar – that’s all it was,” Mick said.

“TAB, sports bar, couple of pool tables – the same thing you find in every suburb in Queensland.”

Mick said renovations had given the venue a new look that appealed to a younger crowd as well as keeping the older demographic interested.

“It’s almost like two venues in one. On the live music side, you can get anybody from the kid who has just turned 18 to someone who has walked through after having dinner,” he said.

“Whereas on the other side, we can have families with little kids or even an 18th birthday party.”

He said, because of the wide demographic of people drawn to the venue, it was just a matter of time before members of the same family stumbled upon each other after a night out.

Mick said the menu had been upgraded, too. Photo: Ebony Graveur

“Mum and dad could be outside having a drink in the beer garden and their 18-year-old could be inside here,” he said.

“They could run into each other at 1am as they’re going home and ask each other what they’re doing here.”

The fresh look coincided with an upgrade to the menu.

“It’s that little step up from pub food and everything is house made,” Mick said.

“You can still order a parmigiana but, instead of getting shredded ham, you’d get baked ham. It’s that little bit nicer.”

