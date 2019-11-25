How hospital is keeping up with demand for crucial treatment

St Andrew's Ipswich Private Hospital’s renal unit has been running for a year. Patient George Hogg and Dr Eric Chou.

RENAL dialysis is more than a medical treatment, it's a complete lifestyle change.

For patients whose kidneys no longer function properly, the treatment is non-negotiable, often taking up half a day three days a week.

Nephrologist Dr Eric Chou started a private clinic in Ipswich as he saw a "real need" for more services locally.

The public system is already under strain and with an ageing population comes a rise in chronic conditions.

"The rate of chronic kidney disease is really rising," he said.

"It's an area where it's not quite keeping up."

Dr Chou got in contact with St Andrew's Ipswich Private Hospital about growing the service and the steps were put in place to establish a renal unit, which has been going for 12 months.

He is the principal nephrologist of the six-chair unit, which now sees 19 patients, after starting with 10 a year ago.

"It's (a service) that essentially cannot be interrupted," he said.

"That's why having a local accessible service is so important.

"Before we were here, there were patients who were making the trek to Brisbane. The travel really does have a big impact.

"The average age of our patients would be in the mid-to-high 70s. Travelling to Brisbane, it can take out a whole day."

Dr Chou said capacity is filling up but has discussed with St Andrew's management about growing the service.

"I'm very confident that we can keep up with the local demand because it is there," he said.

"(Dialysis) is very daunting.

"Then when you throw in some of them at their age, the travel and everything, they're quite apprehensive about it.

"The familiarity and the local support in place makes the transition a lot easier for them."

For Ipswich Orpheus Chorale founder George Hogg, it has reduced the stress of travelling to the Wesley Hospital in Brisbane.

The 84-year-old is now just ten minutes from home in Eastern Heights.

"You either have dialysis or you die, it's not a real hard choice to make," he said.

"The service here is so much more personal."