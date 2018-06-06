How heritage buildings will be impacted in health takeover

HERITAGE buildings in Ipswich won't be impacted, if a deal between the health service and the council goes ahead.

Last month, the council agreed to enter a 'Memorandum of Understanding' with West Moreton Health regarding the future sale of four council-owned buildings.

Those buildings include the administration building off Roderick St, as well as the Humanities Centre, Hayden Centre, and the Ipswich Global Information Centre on South St.

The deal raised concerns among some readers, who contacted the QT, about an impact on heritage listed buildings.

It has been confirmed no heritage listed buildings are included in the deal, related to the Stage 1A of the Ipswich Health Precinct redevelopment.

West Moreton Health said it was committed to consulting with those affected "and will keep everyone informed as we develop our plan to improve health services to our community," a spokesperson said.

By 2020, the council is due to have moved into its new administration building in the redeveloped Ipswich Central precinct.

A major expansion of health facilities is also due to start in 2020, Stage 1A of the redevelopment - a $124.4 million investment announced in March.

The deal between the council and West Moreton Health is still being negotiated.