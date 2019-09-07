Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

How to help those impacted by Queensland bushfires

Tobi Loftus
by
7th Sep 2019 10:16 AM | Updated: 11:06 AM

FOR LIVE UPDATES ON THE STANTHORPE FIRE CLICK HERE

GIVIT has called on the community to not offer unsolicited donation to those impacted by bushfires around Queensland, but instead donate goods or funds to it.

The charity, in partnership with the Queensland Government, manages all offers of donated goods and services following a  disaster in the state. 

"GIVIT is supporting services responding to bushfire emergencies in QLD and northern NSW," a GIVIT spokesperson said. 

"Unsolicited donations are hampering efforts. Please do not drop donations to affected areas."

To donate goods or funds visit givit.org.au/disasters.

The Red Cross is also coordinating some relief for those impacted by the fire.

For more information visit redcross.org.au.

More Stories

bushfire givit stanthorpe stanthorpe fire
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    How a TV giant almost broke one of Queensland's richest men

    How a TV giant almost broke one of Queensland's richest men

    Business 'You get disillusioned with the journalists and the media profession. 　Knowing what they said wasn't factual or truthful - that is devastating.'

    Dancing and new business keeping Jordan on his toes

    premium_icon Dancing and new business keeping Jordan on his toes

    Business His new venture will be situated more than 2200km away

    Lighting toilet fires among repeated 'odd' crimes

    premium_icon Lighting toilet fires among repeated 'odd' crimes

    Crime At the time of the offences he had gone off his medication