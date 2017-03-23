How to have your say on mental health in Queensland

The Queensland Mental Health Commission will host consultation forums on the Strategic Plan at Ipswich Civic Centre.

IPSWICH residents are being encouraged to comment on a high level plan that sets the direction of action to improve mental health and well-being.

The Queensland Mental Health, Drug and Alcohol Strategic Plan 2014-2019 is a whole of government plan first released in 2014.

Next Tuesday and Wednesday, March 28-29, the Queensland Mental Health Commission will host consultation forums on the Strategic Plan at Ipswich Civic Centre.

"It is important that the voices of all Queenslanders, from all sectors, are heard during the renewal process," Queensland Mental Health Commissioner Dr Lesley van Schoubroeck said.

"We'll be in Ipswich to listen to the perspectives of Ipswich people about the needs and priorities of their community.

"It is particularly important that we hear from people with lived experience of mental illness, problematic alcohol and other drug use and those affected by suicide, as well as their families, carers and supporters."

Dr van Schoubroeck noted that significant mental health reform, action and new services had been delivered across Queensland.

"Improving mental health and wellbeing takes time and it is important that our efforts are continually reviewed to ensure they meet the changing needs of Queenslanders and align with recent reforms," she said.

Discussion papers on key topics are available for comment. Registrations for the two Ipswich forums are under 'Strategic Plan renewal' on the Commission's website www.qmhc.qld.gov.au.