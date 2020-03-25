How gyms are moving workouts outside and online

Pete Keefe and Ariana Bird from Temple Fitness are doing what they can to give back to bushfire affected communities

GYMS and personal trainers have also felt the pain of coronavirus restrictions, with the Prime Minister announcing earlier this week that all gyms would close.

Some trainers began to take their classes outside or livestream them online. As of midnight last night, new restrictions meant outdoor classes and personal training were to be no more than 10 people, with each person practising social distancing of 1.5 metres.

Temple 24hr Fitness began live streaming classes last week and owner Pete Keeffe said his team was doing all they could to help people stay active during isolation and potential lockdowns.

“At the moment we can do outdoor training, so that’s what we’re doing, we’re doing outdoor training, circuit style and one-on-one,” he said.

“A lot of the equipment we have in the gym, we’re taking outside to fields and things like that and that’s going quite well.

“At the end of this week we’re actually moving to online training as well, putting multiple tiers in for different levels of support and hopefully that will feed people’s need to actually do something.”

Mr Keefe said his focus was maintaining member’s health.

“I’m focusing on getting our online training, getting that all in place, so when this does finish, and it will finish and we will be back again, we’ll be back in a stronger position than what we were before,” he said.