How Goodna's 'young men' are achieving great results

The Goodna Black under-13 rugby league team that qualified for the 2019 Premier Division grand final.

WHEN you're dealing with "young men'', it's a fine line between encouraging enjoyment and achieving winning results.

Goodna Eagles rugby league club stalwart Corey Kirk is delighted how his young players have performed this season, especially with a number of them having stuck together at the club.

"They've had a great year,'' Kirk said, praising how well the Samoan, Tongan and New Zealand kids have blended into a supportive club environment.

"That group I've had for about six years. I've been there right the way through.

"Being with them for so long, we can be pretty real with them,'' the experienced Ipswich footballer said.

"We can be pretty tough when we need to be tough. But with young boys, you've got to make sure they are enjoying what they are doing playing their footy.

"If you make it all business and all serious stuff, they stop having fun.''

Preparing for Saturday's grand final against Brothers Blue, the Goodna Black under-13 side were minor premiers, beating Brothers Blue 14-12 to qualify for the grand final.

The Goodna boys won seven of their 10 games, the same as second-placed Brothers.

Kirk, who coaches the Goodna A-Grade team, said it was satisfying seeing the kids develop.

"All the boys this year have matured a bit. They are not boys any more. They are young men now,'' he said.

"We're trying to create a bit of a culture there that they understand that we can have fun and games but we are young men now and we have got to do a bit of work.

"The older we get, the more work we have got to do.''

The Goodna under-13 team is being captained by second-rower Paea Puleiku.

Although this year's under-13 Friday night competition only had four Premier division teams, Kirk said they were the best teams in that age throughout Ipswich.

"What that means is that every week you had to turn up and play good footy to win,'' he said. "If you didn't turn up, you'd get rolled.''

After his team lost last year's under-12 grand final to Brothers, he was pleased the boys were first into this year's season decider.

He said his talented young side had an added incentive to finish on a high.

"The goal for us was to aim for the minor premiership, which we got. The second goal after that was to win our major semi and go straight through. We did that.

"The third goal is to win the grand final.''

Brothers Blue qualified for the grand final after beating Redbank Plains 28-6 in last Saturday's preliminary final.

