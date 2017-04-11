How 'golden growler' can get you free beer for a full year

GENEROUS: Wade Curtis of Pumpyard Brewery and Bar with the 'Holy Grail' of beer - the Golden Growler.

THEY call him with the Willy Wonka of beer.

Which is why Wade Curtis, director of 4 Hearts Brewing Pumpyard Bar and Brewery, is proud to introduce the 'golden growler', a vessel by which patrons who have a growler can win free beer for a year.

Mr Curtis is not giving away the brewery, but for those who already have a silver growler this is their chance to literally go for gold.

The growler is a two litre stainless steel container with a flip top lid to seal in the carbonation and flavour of brewery fresh beer.

"I got inspired by Willy Wonka and the golden ticket...and I thought how we could make this exciting and get people to buy a growler,” Mr Curtis said.

"So I came up with the 'golden growler' idea. Rather than give away the brewery, we are going to give someone the golden growler that we got made up.

"If you win, you can bring it in once a week for a year and get it filled up for free.”

Mr Curtis said patrons had earlier referred to him as the 'Willy Wonka of beer' as 4 Hearts Brewery had developed "weird and wonderful” beers such as the carrot beer, coffee beer and beer infused with finger limes and lemons.

The Pumpyard doesn't do six-packs.

They do growlers, which last forever and are environmentally sustainable.

"We've had growlers since when we opened and it has been slowly bubbling along,” he said.

"I have got one guy who four or five growlers and he comes in every Friday and gets them filled with our pale ale.

"Another guy gets two growlers filled with stout every week.

"We have a nice loyal customer base and the golden growler is a way to reward them.”

To go into the draw to win the Golden Growler and a free refill each week for 52 weeks all people need to do is buy a growler or refill an existing growler, fill in the form and drop it into the entry box at The Pumpyard between April 5 and June 25, 2017.

The winner will be drawn on June 28.