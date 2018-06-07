How to get one of 280 jobs at Ipswich Costco

WANT to work at Ipswich's biggest warehouse supermarket? Costco is looking for workers ahead of the Bundamba store opening at the end of the year.

The US supermarket giant proposed 280 people would be needed to run the store and near-by petrol station.

Another 80 people are needed during the construction phase that got underway last month.

Careers at Costco include cashier, front-end assistant, stocker, forklift driver, receiving, gas station, maintenance, tyre centre, inventory auditor, merchandise management, member service, food service, payroll clerk, sales auditor and warehouse management.

Successful applicants need to provide excellent and superior service to members, be willing to learn new skills and work across different departments and be a team player who is flexible and can quickly adapt to change.

Costco is already advertising for grocery and general merchandise department managers on the website.

It is understood a membership office will open in Bundamba to help shoppers secure their cards needed to be able to shop at the store when it opens.

Costco will offer two types of membership: Business, worth $55 and Gold Star, worth $60.

Business members qualify by owning or operating a business while Gold Star membership is available to individuals.

The store will be open seven days a week.

The massive site, opposite the Puma travel centre, will cover 13,750 sq m - the equivalent of two football fields - and create 280 permanent jobs.

The on-site petrol station will include 24 bowers with 825 car parking spaces for the main warehouse.

Construction will take about eight months and create another 80 jobs.

See Costco.com.au/careers for details.