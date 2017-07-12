How to get free coffee in Ipswich

ON SATURDAY and Monday customers who visit a McCafé in Ipswich, Logan and Beaudesert between 5am and 10:30am will be rewarded with a free small coffee of their choice.

McDonald's Market Director Queensland Peter Burchard said while the giveaway was all about Ipswich locals getting their caffeine fix, their was a limit of one coffee per person.

He said McCafé roast was made with 100% Arabica coffee beans.

"Whether you're off to Saturday morning sport with the kids or commuting into work, make sure you can grab a free barista made McCafé coffee either in-store or via the drive-through at any of the 101 participating restaurants," he said.