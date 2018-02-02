How to get behind the scenes at Holden's new car commercial

RURAL roads around Ipswich will be closed to traffic for days as a TV commercial film crew move in to film "the most advanced sports 4×4 on the market" in action.

Wivenhoe-Somerset Rd was turned into a makeshift film set this morning, the picturesque country scenery and persistent rain making for the idyllic backdrop to film the new Holden Colorado SportsCat by HSV.

The company behind the four wheel drive say it's the most advanced of its kind on the market and it's probably among the most expensive too with the cheapest version selling for at least $60,000.

Wivenhoe-Somerset Rd was turned into a makeshift film set. Rob Williams

Reviewers have already labelled the car the 'wildest factory Colorado yet' with features including a range of styling features like chunky new front bumper and grille designs, LED fog lights, red tow hooks, and the SportsCat+ has a prominent 'bonnet bulge'.

It's got beefy wheel-arch fender flares, 18×10-inch matt-black forged alloy wheels and tubular side steps.

It will be available in two specification grades after production at HSV's new Victorian facility began in late January but in limited supply with only 1000 released every year.

Parts of Brisbane Valley Hwy, Tooloroom Rd and Wivenhoe-Somerset Rd will be closed between 5am and 6pm until Monday for five minutes at a time with a 20 minute interval while the commercial is filmed.