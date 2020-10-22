How free parking schemes in Ipswich CBD will work

Two parking trials in the Ipswich CBD will start on Monday.

PARKING will be free in the Ipswich city centre on Saturdays as part of two new trials set to start next week.

Motorists will also be able to park for 15 minutes without paying throughout the week to encourage short stops.

The two six-month trials adopted by Ipswich City Council will start on Monday and run until April next year.

Timed and priced parking in the CBD will be removed on Saturdays and a 15-minute free parking ticket will be introduced in the hopes of luring more people in and boosting businesses.

It comes as the council released details about parking at the new Nicholas Street precinct.

The council provides more than 3500 on-street and off-street parking spaces in the heart of the city with about 710 of these subject to priced parking.

The others are either unrestricted or managed using time restrictions.

As part of one trial, motorists will be able to display a 15-minute parking ticket for no cost.

They will have to pay if they remain in the space longer than that.

“Currently time and pay restrictions are in place on Saturdays between 8-11:30am,” deputy mayor Marnie Doyle said.

“This trial will remove the need for payment and time restrictions to on-street parking within the CBD.

“It is great news for the business community and for people coming to the CBD.

“Some of the most common complaints have been from motorists having to pay for a brief stop in the city centre.”

Motorists, business owners and residents are asked to provide feedback about the trials here.

“It is particularly important at this time, with the Ipswich Central redevelopment nearing completion, that we learn what works best for motorists and businesses in the CBD,” Cr Doyle said.

