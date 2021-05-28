How footy legends got their nicknames

With the passing of rugby league immortal Bob “Bozo” Fulton, we take a look at some of the most iconic and creative nicknames given to some of our footy greats.

The death this week of rugby league Immortal Bob Fulton saw yet another of the game's great nicknames depart the field for the final time.

Australians are notorious for bestowing nicknames. Many of them are ironic - a short person might be named Lofty, a bald person Curly - but many are a bit more creative.

And rugby league has always excelled at the word play.

Since the game began in this country back in 1908, nicknames have been a part of belonging to a team. Players, coaches, commentators and even referees have often been awarded these pet names, terms of endearment, whatever you would like to call them.

A player has not quite made it in league until they have that extra name bestowed by teammates, coach or the media.

For a name to stick it has to say something about the player, or raise a laugh, but above all be memorable. Some are initially intended as an insult but are often adopted as a badge of pride.

So it was with Bob "Bozo" Fulton.

The original Bozo was a clown on American TV, who first appeared in the 1940s and came to be known as "the world's most famous clown", but there are some differences of opinion as to how it became Fulton's nickname.

According to one version he was dubbed Bozo for his habit of "clowning about" on the field. Detractors said it was because of his melodramatic tendency to suggest an injury after a tackle. Another story is that when he was captain he used to be a bit sharp with his teammates, who liked to mutter "clown" under their breath, and since Bozo was the biggest clown of all, Fulton became Bozo.

Others say when he started playing (he made his first grade debut in 1966), to compensate for his shyness, Fulton was known to be a bit of a joker during training. He went on to become one of the greats of the game.

One of the early greats, Dally Messenger, who defected from rugby union to the league when it began in 1908, had two nicknames.

Messenger's real name was Herbert, but he had been nicknamed Dally by his family when he was a child. A tubby boy, when he stuck out his belly and tried to look important he was said to resemble to the portly politician William Bede Dalley, known for his prominent gut and air of importance.

Footy star Herbert “Dally” Messenger.

Messenger later took to using Dally (dropping the e) as his name. But as a league player he was given another name "the Master", obviously for his complete mastery of all aspects of the game. Which gave rise to another nickname for a later player.

The diminutive Clive Churchill, who made his first grade debut for Newtown in 1947, was known as "the Little Master" as a result of former representative league player turned sports journo Ray Stehr who once said: "I never saw Dally Messenger ('The Master') play. But I have seen the Little Master.''

It stuck.

It was a similar case with South Sydney and North Sydney legend Cyril "Cec" Blinkhorn, whose career began in 1914. He was dubbed "The Fox" for his foxlike ability to evade other players.

Balmain great Harry Bath, who was born in 1924 the year Blinkhorn retired, was also hard to catch on the field, but it was not until late in his career that he was likened to Blinkhorn and therefore dubbed "the Old Fox".

Most people knew the police officer and Newtown league player Francis Farrell (who played from 1938 to 1951) by his nickname Bumper. But it had nothing to do with what he did on the field.

Apparently he got his moniker as a result of his habit of picking up cigarette butts, then known as bumpers, from the ground and secretly smoking them at school. Although it meant something else, the nickname Bumper seemed an appropriate enough for a tough copper and footballer.

Clive Churchill (holding the ball) during a first grade game in the 1950s.

Famous commentator Rex Mossop, once a Wallaby who became a Manly stalwart in the 1950s and '60s, was known as "The Moose" which had nothing to do with sounding like wounded moose when he bellowed while calling a game.

According to him it came about from his playing style.

"I copped the nickname because of the characteristic way I would lower my head and charge, arms and legs flying into rucks like a wounded moose."

Canterbury winger Chris Anderson earnt his nickname "Opes" when he was a 17-year-old kid newly arrived from Forbes.

Apparently his teammates considered him a bit too country, too laid-back, so he was nicknamed "Opium" because, like him, it was a "slow acting dope". Opium eventually because just "Opes".

A kinder version of the story says that he was named after Opie, Ron Howard's character in the American TV series The Andy Griffith Show, which was set in a small country town.

In the late 1960s and '70s St George star Graeme Langlands was known as "Changa", a result of the plethora of popular songs that had the lyric "Chang a lang" (or "Shanga Lang"). It was not that he was particularly musical but people must have just liked the sound of it. It was also often shortened to just Chang.

Francis “Bumper” Farrell.

Some names are obvious. Penrith player Greg Alexander, who made his first grade debut in 1984, was dubbed "Brandy" as in the alcoholic drink "Brandy Alexander", a blend of cognac, chocolate liqueur and cream. It was not his preferred drink, but, at the time, it was a popular enough tipple that people got the joke.

Another obvious name, but still pretty funny, is that of league commentator Ray "Rabbits" Warren. Although most people know what a rabbit warren is, there are probably some who think that it was because he once played for Souths, but he never actually played any first grade league.

Some are a bit more obscure. Kevin Ryan was nicknamed "Kandos" because he was as hard to tackle as a bag of cement - Kandos, near Mudgee, was known for its cement factory.

Other honourable mentions in the nicknames stakes are Manly's Graham "Wombat" Eadie, who had sleepy wombat eyes. Souths and Easts player Ron Coote was known as "Solid" because he was rock hard.

Cronulla's Steve Rogers, although slick on the field, was given the name "Sludge" after getting drunk for the first time on beer and falling down in a heap, which a teammate said made him look like a pile of "sludge".

Parra's Mick Cronin was "The Crow", which was just short for Cronin, not for any qualities he possessed that were like the bird. The late Wests and Newtown player, later coach, Tom Raudonikis was named "Tom Terrific" by his fans, a name he took a liking to (he even introduced himself as such).

One of the funniest nicknames has to be that of Phil Sigsworth, who played for Newtown, Manly, Canterbury and Balmain in the 1970s and '80s. He was known as Phil "What's-a-packet-a" Sigsworth. No explanation necessary, especially if you worry about the rising price of tobacco.

Author and league historian Alan Whiticker fears that the days of the great nickname in league are long past.

"Alas, players today don't have the personality or humour to match the old blokes," he said.

Additional information supplied by Alan Whiticker

Originally published as How footy legends got their nicknames