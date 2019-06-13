How Flyers benefited from Goodna defeat

Ipswich Flyers coach Nicole Grant is happy how her team is progressing in this year's Queensland Premier League SEQ Cup competition.

NETBALL: Preparing for her team's next game tonight, Ipswich Flyers coach Nicole Grant was far from upset about her side's first SEQ Cup loss.

She was happy with Flyers' progress, having only lost the one game so far to the Goodna Sapphires.

With the top two teams in each SEQ Cup pool qualifying for the finals, the previously unbeaten Flyers still have plenty to play for.

"Goodna have the height in their goal circle which is hard to shut down,'' Grant said, reflecting on her team's 68-47 local derby loss.

"They are an experienced, physical and smart team. We were never worried about the scoreline with the Goodna game.

"I wanted to see the girls fight for the entire game and stay disciplined. They did this and I am extremely proud of them.''

Grant said her team learnt from the loss.

"We know what we need to work on and we will continue to do that and build throughout the second half of the season,'' Grant said.

"You don't want to peak at the wrong end of the season. I think we are travelling well.''

Ipswich Flyers SEQ Cup coach Nicole Grant.

Grant was impressed with senior player Emilie McInally and Flyers training partner Chloe Lindsey, who played their first game together for the season in the shooting circle.

Regulars Kirsty Brennan and Selena Hirsch were unable to play.

"Emilie and Chloe knew they had the odds against them with their height in the shooting circle. However they were strong, rotated the circle well and shot with confidence,'' Grant said.

"Our feeders Abbey Gallagher, Tara Bramwell and Bridget Cumming showed fantastic patience and control.''

Grant said her team was focused on securing second spot in their pool for the crossover finals.

However, the Flyers' first priority is beating Underwood tonight at the State Netball Centre. "You can never underestimate a team from previous scores or where they sit on the ladder,'' Grant said.

"Teams also tend to step up when they play teams that are at the top of the ladder. We won't be taking it lightly.''

Grant said she was thoroughly enjoying coaching.

"I thought I would want to be out there playing with the team but that feeling has finally passed for me and I am loving the level of responsibility that comes with it,'' she said.

"Being able to watch our game plan from training put into action on court is so rewarding.

"Our team is made up of such an amazing group of girls who back their teammates on and off court. They are very passionate about representing Ipswich and give back wherever they can.

"It's great to see them coaching the Net Set Go program. The young girls really look up to them.''

Grant said her assistant coach Vada Hoger and manager Mel de Kleyn were new to their roles "but you wouldn't know it''.

"They have been a huge support to me and I am very thankful to have them alongside me this season,'' Grant said.