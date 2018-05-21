Menu
Airnorth E170 Jet
How to fly from Toowoomba to Melbourne for $169

Tobi Loftus
21st May 2018 9:22 AM

REGIONAL airline Airnorth has announced a sale for flights departing to and from Toowoomba's Wellcamp Airport.

Travellers will be able to travel between Toowoomba and Cairns for as little as $149 each way.

Airfares to Townsville also start at $149 each way.

Flights to Melbourne start at $169 each way and flights to Darwin start at $259. 

The discounted fares are available for travel in different periods between July 25 and March 29 2019.

You'll have to be quick to pick up the cheaper fares, as the sale ends on May 24.

For full travel dates and more information visit airnorth.com.au or phone the airline on 1800 627 474.

airfare sale airnorth wellcamp airport
Toowoomba Chronicle

