How firefighters plan to spend generous donation

Pine Mountain District Rural Fire Brigade first officer Denis Mahon accepts a $3300 cheque from Glen Smith from ArtsConnect Ipswich Inc. The money was raised with a cent auction.

Pine Mountain District Rural Fire Brigade first officer Denis Mahon accepts a $3300 cheque from Glen Smith from ArtsConnect Ipswich Inc. The money was raised with a cent auction.

FIREFIGHTERS from one Ipswich brigade will be able to purchase new lifesaving equipment after receiving a generous donation from the community following a charity cent auction.

A cheque worth $3300 was given to the Pine Mountain and Districts Rural Fire Brigade from Ipswich Arts Connect president Glen Smith, who organised the event following the devastating bushfires which recently ravaged the country.

Brigade secretary Wayne Pitt said the donation would go a long way in buying the much-needed equipment, which came at a hefty price.

“That money will go towards buying new respirators, which was desperately needed by the brigade,” he said.

“Each respirator is in the vicinity of $300 each, and with 40 members in the brigade, that money will pay for probably a quarter of the respirators we need.”

Following one of the worst bushfire seasons in recent years, Australians graciously opened their hearts and their wallets to donate to help those who are at the forefront of the blazes protecting their communities.

Mr Pitt said he was “blown away” by the support offered to his team following the bushfire crisis.

“It is amazing the amount of support the brigade has been receiving. I really am just blown away by how generous the Ipswich community is,” Mr Pitt said.

“It’s amazing how so many people supported Glen’s fundraiser. This was all his initiative. He went out there on his own bat and fundraised and hosted the event.

“We are grateful to him and everyone who helped.”

Mr Smith said he felt compelled to help after seeing the devastation in the media.

As president of Ipswich ArtsConnect, Mr Smith asked an array of artists and businesses to donate pieces and prizes for the cent auction, which was held on

He secured 150 prizes and had more than 200 people show up.

“I wanted to do something to help, but I also wanted to ensure the money went to a local cause,” he said.

“The guys from the Pine Mountain and Districts Rural Fire Brigade attended more than 20 fires, and even sent people to other areas to fight the fires.

“The brigade itself played a really big part. They are silent heroes and so worthy of this donation.”