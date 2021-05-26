How far do we go with 'passports'

Letter to the editor

A passport was once highly valued by travellers, but not compulsory.

Signed by the sovereign, it said: "The bearer of this passport has my protection. He is free to travel anywhere. Do not pester him (or her)."

Gradually passports became compulsory bureaucratic tools to control and track international travellers.

Now the IL-LIBERAL government of Australia is proposing digital travel passports within our own country, available only to the guinea-pigs who participate in their Covid vaccine experiments.

If digital airline passports become mandatory we may just decide to stay at home and fly NOWHERE.

Travel bubbles will implode, ALL the flying kangaroos will be grounded, and suddenly we will have achieved "zero emissions" in the aviation industry.

All Greens (except climate conventioneers) will surely celebrate.

Where does this nonsense stop?

Flu kills more people than COVID - must we present Ekka-flu passports to policemen at the gates, and pub passports to bouncers in the bar?

Do they restore the border gates between states with uniformed officers demanding "passports please". And why stop at planes - buses and trains may also carry the Un-vaxxed.

Viv Forbes

Washpool