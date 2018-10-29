How family trees could become impossible to trace

FAMILY TIES: Family historian Dee West is concerned about Commonwealth changes to birth, deaths and marriage certificates.

FAMILY TIES: Family historian Dee West is concerned about Commonwealth changes to birth, deaths and marriage certificates. Hayden Johnson

SIGNIFICANT changes to marriage certificates will make it nearly impossible for future generations to track their ancestry, an Ipswich family historian believes.

The Federal Government has started a process considering changing the information collected on marriage certificates.

Parents' occupation and full names, residence and children by previous marriage information will not be required if the changes pass.

For the past half a century, West Ipswich resident Dee West has been involved in family history.

She said the changes to the certificates would make it difficult for people to find blood relatives and research their own history.

"If you have six John Smiths in the same general area, how do you define them down?"

She said a person's occupation was often a lead for researchers.

"The trade is essential, the address is essential purely from a researcher's point of view," she said

Mrs West fears future historians and genealogists will find it almost impossible to research their own history.

"They won't be able to, that door will be closed," she said.

"They could be searching for medical reasons which could be crucial to the outcome of a child or themselves."

Mrs West said the limited information could result in people marrying half-siblings or cousins.

"It could be dangerous for the child," she said.

Mrs West said her questions about the reason for the change to the marriage form went unanswered.

"It's plunging into a pool without looking at the ripples coming off it," she said.

According to the review website, changes to the marriage certificate is building on feedback from stakeholders, including comments received following the start of marriage equality in December 2017, as well as previous work undertaken by the department to streamline and modernise the forms.