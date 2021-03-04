How end to mining means $1 million revenue hit for city

Ipswich City Council has taken a $1 million hit to its revenue after mining properties were reclassified by the Queensland Valuer-General.

The issue was first raised to councillors in January’s ordinary council meeting by chief financial officer Jeff Keech.

The owners of properties across Jeebropilly, Ebenezer, Thagoona, Rosewood and Tallegalla applied to the Queensland Valuer-General for the changes, which were granted.

The reclassifications were processed during the final quarter of last year with property sizes ranging from three hectares to more than 100ha.

“This has resulted in concessional valuations and changes to the rate categorisations of these properties,” a report to councillors noted.

“The ongoing annual impact of these changes is estimated to be $1 million per annum.

“This result may be offset, to some extent, by better than forecast residential growth, but this will need to be monitored throughout the second half of the financial year.”

A council spokesman said 37 existing rate assessments were reconfigured into 24 new rate assessments.

“The reclassified properties included residential, vacant land, primary production and mining land uses, while the resulting properties also include residential, vacant land, primary production and mining land uses,” he said.

“However, a significant section of prior mining land uses have been reclassified as primary production land uses.”

At the January meeting councillors questioned what powers the council had to check the legitimacy of these properties being used for a new purpose and whether this would cause more property owners to follow suit.

The rate-in-the-dollar for mining land use is 0.192929, while it is 0.008574 for primary production.

“Initial determination and change in classification is determined by the Valuer General,” the spokesman said.

“Council works proactively with both the Valuer General and, as required, property owners in determining land use.

“Per council’s rating policy and documents, use of the land is used for determining the differential category used for rating purposes on an ongoing basis.

“If council is aware and has determined that the property is not being used for a certain purpose then a different rating category can be applied.

“In addition to the work undertaken by the Valuer General as part of their decision to reclassify and value the properties, council utilises a number of methods to review land use including, where required, property inspections if council is unsure of land use.

“In this instance a number of properties inspections have been undertaken.

“While in this particular instance the impact on council’s rate revenue has been significant, the reclassification of properties due to changes in land use is a common occurrence for local government.”

