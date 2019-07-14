How Eagles improve their condition for run to finals

AUSSIE RULES: A late change of venue enhanced Ipswich's chances of victory, also boosting their top two hopes.

But it was the number of valuable contributions that most pleased Ipswich Eagles coach Kym Mansell in his team's latest QFA Division 3 win.

The Eagles consolidated third and can challenge for second after beating Redcliffe by 36 points yesterday. The match was to be played at Redcliffe before the late switch to Mark Marsh Oval.

With Wynnum suffering a shock two-point defeat to Moorooka, the Eagles are on the same points (40) as their second-placed rivals.

Victory over fourth-placed Kedron in Ipswich's next match at Limestone Park on July 27 will push the Eagles into a strong position.

Mansell hoped his team had put some recent erratic performances behind them having a bye next weekend before the Kedron showdown.

"It wasn't our worst game. It wasn't our best. We were solid,'' he said, describing his team's latest 99-60 win.

Mansell praised a number of players including Zac Lawrence, Jack Boston, Nick Barling and Josh Stockill.

Lawrence was outstanding in the forward line with winger Boston and the versatile Barling delivering key performances in changing positions.

Former state runner Stockill also impressed in his utility role. "He's really lightning fast,'' Mansell said.

After only leading 51-34 at halftime, the Eagles took charge in the third quarter.

Keen to keep his team sharp for the important run to the finals, Mansell recently invited strength and conditioning coach Mel Pedley to join the program after meeting her at the Ipswich Cup.

"I want to take the club to a more professional level,'' Mansell said.

QFA Division 3: Ipswich Eagles 14.15-99 def Redcliffe 9.6-60.

Reserves: Redcliffe 9.7-61 def Ipswich 4.8-32.