Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lightning fast: Ipswich Eagles footballer Josh Stockill.
Lightning fast: Ipswich Eagles footballer Josh Stockill. Rob Williams
AFL

How Eagles improve their condition for run to finals

David Lems
by
14th Jul 2019 10:34 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AUSSIE RULES: A late change of venue enhanced Ipswich's chances of victory, also boosting their top two hopes.

But it was the number of valuable contributions that most pleased Ipswich Eagles coach Kym Mansell in his team's latest QFA Division 3 win.

The Eagles consolidated third and can challenge for second after beating Redcliffe by 36 points yesterday. The match was to be played at Redcliffe before the late switch to Mark Marsh Oval.

With Wynnum suffering a shock two-point defeat to Moorooka, the Eagles are on the same points (40) as their second-placed rivals.

Victory over fourth-placed Kedron in Ipswich's next match at Limestone Park on July 27 will push the Eagles into a strong position.

Mansell hoped his team had put some recent erratic performances behind them having a bye next weekend before the Kedron showdown.

"It wasn't our worst game. It wasn't our best. We were solid,'' he said, describing his team's latest 99-60 win.

Mansell praised a number of players including Zac Lawrence, Jack Boston, Nick Barling and Josh Stockill.

Lawrence was outstanding in the forward line with winger Boston and the versatile Barling delivering key performances in changing positions.

Former state runner Stockill also impressed in his utility role. "He's really lightning fast,'' Mansell said.

After only leading 51-34 at halftime, the Eagles took charge in the third quarter.

Keen to keep his team sharp for the important run to the finals, Mansell recently invited strength and conditioning coach Mel Pedley to join the program after meeting her at the Ipswich Cup.

"I want to take the club to a more professional level,'' Mansell said.

QFA Division 3: Ipswich Eagles 14.15-99 def Redcliffe 9.6-60.

Reserves: Redcliffe 9.7-61 def Ipswich 4.8-32.

More Stories

Show More
ipswich eagles ipswich football news josh stockill kym mansell qfa division 3 results strength and conditioning work
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Cop makes inappropriate visit to woman’s home

    premium_icon Cop makes inappropriate visit to woman’s home

    News A senior police officer has had his demotion overturned, but has been reprimanded for an inappropriate interview that made a woman feel uncomfortable and...

    PHOTOS: 88 cheeky smiles, but is your baby the winner?

    premium_icon PHOTOS: 88 cheeky smiles, but is your baby the winner?

    Parenting With almost 1000 votes cast, which baby will win cheekiest smile in Ipswich

    Man killed in tragic crash overnight

    premium_icon Man killed in tragic crash overnight

    News A man has died following a two-vehicle traffic crash overnight

    Rampant fuel thief will pay back every cent

    premium_icon Rampant fuel thief will pay back every cent

    Crime He stole fuel on nine separate occasions this year