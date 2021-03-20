How drivers’ colours designed to improve turnover

TROT TACTICS

Denis Smith

SATURDAY night features the launch of “drivers’ colours”, another initiative of the harness code in Queensland designed to bolster turnover.

The new driver profiles are just another example of exciting innovation that the harness racing code has launched over the last 12 months,” HRA CEO Andrew Kelly said.

“With Racing Queensland set to launch drivers’ colours, the new profiles on Harness.org.au will complement the trial, providing punters and participants with real-time data to enhance engagement and arm consumers with further critical information.

“We expect it to be well-received across the industry going forward.”

RISE Head of Digital Products, Charles Tabone expects the next phase of the project will see similar profiles added for trainers.

“Driver profiles are in perfect alignment with our mission – to marry technology and data to drive the success of Harness Racing in Australia,’’ Tabone said. “We were proud to play our part in delivering this project and look forward to bringing more data insights directly to fans of the sport through Harness.org.au and other products.”

The drivers’ colours initiative will be launched at Albion Park on Saturday night, with six of the state’s highest profile drivers sporting unique colours with an aim of attracting new fans to the code.



The drivers are Brendan Barnes, Matt Elkins, Angus Garrard, Narissa McMullen, Pete McMullen and Kylie Rasmussen.

The initiative has seen brands developed to showcase each driver, along with tailored silks, wheels and helmets to make them readily identifiable for audiences both on the screen and at the track.

“Queensland has been at the forefront of innovation within the industry, led by the introduction of Trot Rods, driver-cam footage, and now drivers’ colours,” RQ Executive General Manager Operations Adam Wallish said.

“We are working with our wagering partners to offer unique products around the initiative, and the new driver profiles form a part of that strategy to deliver consumers previously unavailable statistical breakdowns.

Whip backlash

A TASMANIAN harness racing trainer and driver says he has no desire to be involved in an industry that requires drivers to carry whips when racing, and is appealing against a steward’s ruling that he must carry one.

A Tasmanian harness racing trainer and driver says he was fined $1000 for not carrying a whip. He is appealing against the ruling. Another driver has been charged for excessive whip use at Saturday’s Tasmania Cup final.

“I see what horses can do without being whipped and I don‘t see that inflicting pain to generate a result is necessary if you train them to the best of their ability,” Gavin Kelly told ABC Radio Hobart.

Kelly became a harness trainer and driver two years ago and said he had never used a whip while racing a horse he trained himself — but at a race meet in December he was fined $1,000 for not carrying a whip. ”I was told that it was on safety grounds. I was told I have to carry a whip, I didn’t have to use it … from that point I haven’t raced because the fines would rack up if I continued to not carry a whip.”

Kelly has appealed against the ruling to the Tasmanian Racing Appeal Board.

”The laws of harness racing give stewards wide-ranging powers to make directions of participants, and I failed to follow a direction, so we’re testing whether that direction was lawful,” he said.

“Whether I‘m right or wrong under the laws, I feel I’m most certainly right from a social conscience perspective.”’

Kelly said he expected the legal challenge to the ruling could cost $20,000.

“I didn’t take my stance to try and have the whips banned — as much as that outcome would be pleasing to me, it’s not my endeavour — but I can’t sit by and have directions whereby you’re forced to carry a whip.

“And in my opinion, it sets back whip reform many, many years.’’

Tasmania’s Office of Racing Integrity acting director Tony Latham said he supported the steward’s ruling.

“The reason why the whip is there — and he doesn’t have to hold it, he could have put it in his sulky — just in case something happens to the horse, if it starts moving out or a safety issue, he’s got that whip on hand and he can use it to direct the horse for safety reasons,” Latham told ABC Radio Hobart.

What all the control and integrity bodies in this country are failing to understand is that Gavin Kelly is showing them the way.

The aforementioned bodies have no problem finding a way to promote the sport/industry, via gaudy and hi tech gimmicks like “helmet cam”, “drivers colours” and the like, but are calling for the “garlic and crucifixes” when a simple act of animal protection, is mooted on the two grounds of “humane treatment” and a “more promotable and socially acceptable “ racing product.

To talk about the whip being a piece of safety gear is treating racing’s potential recreational punter base as nongs. Which , from the viewpoint of longevity of harness as a sport/industry, is a very dangerous move.

Remember the stable hand

WHEN the justification of “drivers colours” appeared in print as a bait, if you like, to youngsters to head for the mini-trotters as the only viable pathway to driving stardom in harness racing, the stable hand, got a one word mention.

Apparently our administrators tend to dismiss the stable hand as, for want of a better term, “unskilled labour”.

Nothing could be further from the truth.

A good stable hand must be highly competent in many areas. He or she must have a complete knowledge of every item of harness used in trotting and total recall of the gear for every horse in the stable.

They also require a knowledge of what each and every horse eats from day to day, how the feeding regime might change on race day as regards volume and feeding times. How the individual horse is harnessed, (might require a loose girth or crupper, longer cart), care and maintenance of the harness and grooming of the horse for home days and race days (may differ considerably from horse to horse).

As you see from the above, “stable hand” is a job for dedicated and skilful people, who also must have a nature and personality suitable to the positive handling of a racing horse.

They are not all pussy cats and a good stable hand will soon learn to get on the right side of the animal and exercise peaceful control.

We don’t do “one-on-one” in this country so the above skills might have to be tuned and applied to perhaps 6-8 highly divergent equine personalities in the course of any working day.

Stable hands are the backbone of any successful numbers oriented operation. They deserve more recognition.

Honour board

A VERY thin and wide spread across the trainers this week with Ryan Veivers the only mentor to get more than one winner. A bit more impressive among the “sulky sitters”, sisters, Dani Veivers and Taleah McMullen, scoring four wins apiece across the week.

Most pleasing was Matt Crone scoring on Chasin Dreams, prepared by mum Kay. Ipswich factor: 24/56..

Albion Park, March 12: Stinger Lindenny (Dani Veivers for Ryan Veivers); Little Dee (Shane Graham for Steve Towns); Kettering Girl (Chris Petroff for David Rodger Jnr); Tiz A Sizzler (Adam Sanderson for Darrell Graham).

Albion Park, March 13: Feelingforarainbow (Matt Elkins for Dave Russell); Ideal World (Narissa McMullen); Onya Doug (Megan Gee for Wayne Graham).

Redcliffe, March 14: Getaloadathisgirl (Matt Elkins for Dan Russell); Onlys Best (Dani Veivers for Murray Thomas); Bettor Watch Him (Dani Veivers for Murray Thomas); Woodlands Wonder (Steve Doherty for Mal Charlton); Chasin Dreamz (Matt Crone for Kay Crone).

Albion Park, March 16: Our Boy Roy (Taleah McMulllen for Merv Hieronymous); Kay Nora Shannon (Dani Veivers for Mark Rees); Talent To Spare (Trent Dawson); Chantrey (Dani Veivers for Ryan Veivers).

Redcliffe, March 17: Manoflisa (Trent Moffat for Trent Hodges); My China Doll (Nathan Dawson for Dale Belford); Three Machs (Nathan Dawson for Ron Sallis).

Redcliffe, March 18: Crime Boss (Taleah McMullen); Guts (Taleah McMullen for John McMullen); Shereacts (Kelli Dawson for Geoff Dawson); Typhoon Torque (Pete McMullen for Chantal Turpin); Lavazza (Hayden Barnes).

Handy tips

SELECTIONS for Albion Park on Saturday night.

R1: Quinella 1-6: Leos Best (T Dixon) and Clarry (N McMullen).

R2: Quinella 1-4: RocknRoll Dude (L Manzelmann) and Twentyeight Black (N McMullen).

R 3: E/w 1: Left A Terror (S Graham).

R 4: Box trifecta 1-6-12: Chevrons Reward (S Graham)-Ideal World (N McMullen)-Larry Lincoln (H Barnes).

R 5: Quinella 2-7: Ranieri (G Dixon) and Ashark (S Graham).

R 6: E/w 12 Miss Gold Fortune (P McMullen).

R 7: E/w3: Slingshot (P McMullen).

R 8: Box trifecta 6-8-9: Bohannan (A Garrard)-Kensington Bill)-Shannons the Man ( L Manzelmann).

R 9: Box trifecta 2-3-4: Red Castleton (T McMullen)-Greg The Great (P McMullen)-Garland Greene (N McMullen).