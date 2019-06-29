How does your jewellery stack up?

If your jewellery game needs some work, it's time to stack it, mix and match it.

Layered jewellery is currently coveted in the accessory world for its bohemian luxe appeal, with pieces selected to look like they've been thrown together.

"Stackable jewellery is a major trend and we are seeing a rise in popularity for jewellery that can be stacked or layered,” Michael Hill fashion buyer Caitlyn Paustian says.

"When rings are stacked it creates a statement look that really stands out.

"What is great about it is that you can go as crazy or as plain as you want with just one or two rings or full stacks across your hand.”

Multiple finer pieces also add a touch of individuality as no two combinations will look the same.

"Whether you stack your rings upwards with a few on the same finger or stack outwards and have one for each finger, you can create a look that best suits you,” Caitlyn says.

"We think it is fantastic as it is a great way for people to customise their jewellery and create new looks to suit their style and personality.”

As each piece is delicate and understated, Caitlyn says a stack of fine rings can be built with little effort.

"There are no rules when it comes to stacking - don't be afraid to play with mixing silver and gold on the same hand,” she says. "The different colours create more dimension and make a statement.

"With coloured gemstones, you can pick your favourite colour and stack it up with simple diamond bands for a subtle yet stylish look.

"Or stack the same coloured gemstones in different shapes and sizes on one finger to create a look that really stands out.”

Caitlyn says the layered jewellery look works with any outfit, but adding more pieces is an easy way to amp up the glam.

"For an easy everyday look, stack smaller gemstone rings together,” Caitlyn says. "As you change out your look from day to night, stack larger gemstones across multiple fingers.

"Layering Michael Hill's Fine Fashion necklaces and pairing them with coloured gemstone studs is another way to complete your outfit.”