SING A LONG: Relive your favourite songs from the Sound of Music at Limelight Cinemas. Neal Peters Collection
How do you solve a problem like Maria? With a singalong!

4th Oct 2019 4:00 PM
FANS of the move The Sound of Music can sing along to The Hills Are Alive and Do Re Mi at the top of their lungs at a special screening being held at Limelight Cinemas this month.

Watch as Julie Andrews wins over Captain von Trapp's seven children as the loveable Fraulein Maria on the big screen at 2pm on Sunday, October 27.

Limelight Cinemas Queensland marketing and events manager Roshon Georgas said The Sound of Music is a classic story that is loved by millions.

"It's a classic movie which needs to be experienced and enjoyed in a cinema environment, hence this is why we decided to bring it back to the big screen," she said.

"We know this film is hugely popular and loved by so many. "It's a film with a heart-warming, sentimental story which appeals to all ages, from the young to the young at heart."

The movie is based around a young nun who goes to work as a governess for a wealthy man named Captain von Trapp who is mourning the loss of his wife. He runs his house with military precision, with all seven of his children being made to wear uniforms and adhere to strict military procedures.

Through an array of delightful songs, Fraulein Maria wins over the children's hearts and brings music and happiness back to the house.

Two screenings will be held on the day. Tickets for the traditional cinema is $10 and $30 to see the movie in the premium lounge.

To book, log onto www.mylimelight.com.au.

For your chance to win two family passes, see the QT Win on Wednesday page on October 16.

