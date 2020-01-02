Menu
How do Hally’s predictions match with BOM?

Navarone Farrell
, navarone.farrell@qt.com.au
2nd Jan 2020 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT IS predicted to be a drier than average wet season, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

And while it doesn't quite match up with local rainmaker Hally Herrmann's outlook, the Bureau's forecaster David Crock said there's a good chance of 100-200mm between now and March.

"For the next week, it's pretty easy, fine and stable weather, sunny, warm, there's no real change for the next week or so," Mr Crock said.

"If we look at January to March, there's no chances of median rainfall above average either way for most of Queensland.

"It's no more likely to be wetter or drier than average."

Mr Crock said the past three months were a very low chance of median rainfall which eventuated thanks to climate drivers such as the Indian Ocean's dipole.

"That climate driver is weakening and its influence is waning and as a result the next three months or so, there's not as strong a signal one way or another," Mr Crock said.

"For Ipswich, and broadly southeast Queensland away from the coast, there's a 75 per cent chance of 100-200mm of rain over the three month period which makes sense, it's wet season."

Mr Crock said it will be a dry wet season in comparison to Ipswich's mean rainfalls.

For January, he said Ipswich's rainfall is 115mm, for February, 120 and March, 85.

This year there is a 50 per cent chance of 200-300mm and a 25 per cent chance of 300-400mm which falls into the mean rainfall for the area.

bureau of meteorology weather
Ipswich Queensland Times

