How did we get here? Day three of former mayor trial

Today is day three of former mayor Andrew Antoniolli's trial.

Yesterday the former mayor told Corruption Commission officials he knew Ipswich City Council's policies were flawed as he admitted to using council funds to buy auction items.

Former Ipswich mayor Andrew Antoniolli and his wife Karina arrive at the Magistrates Court in Ipswich, Wednesday, May 8, 2019. In May last year Mr Antoniolli was charged with several counts of fraud for allegedly using council money to purchase auction items from charitable organisations. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING DAN PELED

On day two ONE charge was been dropped and another amended as Antoniolli stood trial relating to his purchase of auction items.

Former Ipswich mayor Andrew Antoniolli arriving for a court appearance in Ipswich.

Court proceedings were due to kick off on Tuesday with the court due to hear the opening address, however legal delays resulted in an adjournment.

We'll bring you updates as the trial continues.

