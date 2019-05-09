Menu
Crime

How did we get here? Day three of former mayor trial

Navarone Farrell
by
9th May 2019 8:27 AM

Today is day three of former mayor Andrew Antoniolli's trial.

Yesterday the former mayor told Corruption Commission officials he knew Ipswich City Council's policies were flawed as he admitted to using council funds to buy auction items.

How the f--k did we get here? Antoniolli tells CCC

Former Ipswich mayor Andrew Antoniolli and his wife Karina arrive at the Magistrates Court in Ipswich, Wednesday, May 8, 2019. In May last year Mr Antoniolli was charged with several counts of fraud for allegedly using council money to purchase auction items from charitable organisations. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING
Former Ipswich mayor Andrew Antoniolli and his wife Karina arrive at the Magistrates Court in Ipswich, Wednesday, May 8, 2019. In May last year Mr Antoniolli was charged with several counts of fraud for allegedly using council money to purchase auction items from charitable organisations. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING DAN PELED

On day two ONE charge was been dropped and another amended as Antoniolli stood trial relating to his purchase of auction items.

Antoniolli trial: Prosecution reveal changes to charges

Former Ipswich mayor Andrew Antoniolli arriving for a court appearance in Ipswich.
Former Ipswich mayor Andrew Antoniolli arriving for a court appearance in Ipswich.

Court proceedings were due to kick off on Tuesday with the court due to hear the opening address, however legal delays resulted in an adjournment.

You can read all about that here: Antoniolli trial: Surprise result on day one

We'll bring you updates as the trial continues.

If you are looking for a quick way to catch up on where other Ipswich City Council legal proceedings are at, we've put together this quick summary which we will continue to update as each case goes through the justice system.

Where every CCC case stands, one year after mayor's arrest

Former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale is defending charges including corruption following the investigation.
Former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale is defending charges including corruption following the investigation.
 

