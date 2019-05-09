How did we get here? Day three of former mayor trial
Today is day three of former mayor Andrew Antoniolli's trial.
Yesterday the former mayor told Corruption Commission officials he knew Ipswich City Council's policies were flawed as he admitted to using council funds to buy auction items.
How the f--k did we get here? Antoniolli tells CCC
On day two ONE charge was been dropped and another amended as Antoniolli stood trial relating to his purchase of auction items.
Court proceedings were due to kick off on Tuesday with the court due to hear the opening address, however legal delays resulted in an adjournment.
We'll bring you updates as the trial continues.
If you are looking for a quick way to catch up on where other Ipswich City Council legal proceedings are at, we've put together this quick summary which we will continue to update as each case goes through the justice system.
