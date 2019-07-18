How did this 19-year-old truckie become his own boss?

HIS OWN BOSS: Wayne Gough has his own business at only 19-years-old.

WHILE his mates were out partying and doing things that teenagers did, Wayne Gough was hard at work.

His work ethic was passed down to him from his grandfather, who used to help him modify his Tonka trucks into working water trucks when Wayne was four years old.

From the age of 12, he could be found on a bobcat digging trenches or building loading ramps for paying customers and would cut loads of firewood and have his parents advertise it for sale by the trailer load.

Now, seven years later, it seems that work ethic instilled in Wayne by his late grandfather has paid off, because he now owns his very own trucking company and he's only 19 years old.

Wayne Gough hard at work with a loyal helper. Contributed

Wayne bought his first semi-trailer about four months ago - a 1994 Western Star nicknamed the "Frequent Flyer" that a family friend taught him to drive in - and he carts hay, timber, cattle, machinery - anything, you name it - from his base in Calliope to Eidsvold and into Rockhampton.

"I learnt to drive when I was 14 and it was all I ever wanted to do," Wayne said.

"I just love the sound of it, just looking out the window and seeing where you're going every day. I don't want to do anything else."

Wayne left school after Year 10 and lined up a job as a fencing contractor, and at 15 he was operating a 633D Cat scraper building dams.

By 17, he had his dozer loader excavator and bobcat, and when he turned 18 he sat for his medium rigid licence. Then at 19 he sat for his HC.

"Getting my licence was the first big challenge but now it's pretty easy working for myself, with insurance there's no drama with that," he said.

His mother, Kathi Gough, said she was very proud of her son. She said one problem he faced with his young age was the police.

"They pull him up and find nothing wrong, but they're always questioning who owns the truck," she said.

"He tells them he does, then they look up and say no, it's registered to Lingough Contracting. He gets pleasure out of saying he owns Lingough Contracting."

Wayne said he was inspired by his granddad and also his stepmother, who drives logging trucks for Corbet's.

"I would definitely recommend it, but you've got to have a love for it," he said. "If you like doing different stuff every day, you are always going somewhere different and meet a lot of people doing it as well."