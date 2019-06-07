Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

How did four people walk away from this?

by Grace Mason
7th Jun 2019 11:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOUR men have miraculously survived a terrifying rollover virtually unscathed which left their vehicle upside down and crushed beside a Far North highway.

Emergency services were called to the crash on the Kennedy Highway at Speewah just after 10am this morning following reports of the single-vehicle crash.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the four male occupants, all adults, were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Three have been taken to Cairns Hospital in a stable condition, while the fourth did not need to be hospitalised.

The highway is currently shut while the crashed vehicle is removed from the scene.

Delays are expected in the area.

More Stories

cairns crash editors picks

Top Stories

    $122m injected to keep at-risk builders afloat

    premium_icon $122m injected to keep at-risk builders afloat

    News A new approach by the state’s construction watchdog to building companies has sparked a $122m capital injection into the troubled sector.

    • 7th Jun 2019 11:05 AM
    Police are keen to speak with this rider

    premium_icon Police are keen to speak with this rider

    Crime The dirt-bike rider was seen in the Springfield area.

    • 7th Jun 2019 10:00 AM
    Blankets and clothing needed as the temperature plummets

    premium_icon Blankets and clothing needed as the temperature plummets

    News Blankets, doonas and clothing are a few if the items being sought

    'Self-serving' Antoniolli guilty of fraud

    premium_icon 'Self-serving' Antoniolli guilty of fraud

    Crime Former Ipswich mayor faces verdict following two-week trial