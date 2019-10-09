How Deebing Heights is cracking down on crime

DEEBING Heights residents are banding together in a bid to keep their community safe after a recent increase in reports of stolen cars and break-ins.

There have been more than 200 unlawful entry and theft offences in the Deebing Heights and Ripley region in the past 12 months.

Seventy-one of those offences took place in the past quarter of the year.

David Sweeney is one of many residents who helped to organise a public meeting earlier in the week to address crime in the area.

"There was a car stolen from Flinders View and set on fire on Friday night,” Mr Sweeney said.

"One young girl, last week, had her car stolen from her car port, they actually ran in, grabbed the keys, jumped in the car and drove off.

"People are having things taken from their home, cars and things, while they're actually home.”

Mr Sweeney said he'd like to see a neighbourhood network, with residents keeping an eye on each other's properties and passing any suspicious information to police.

"The poor old police, they're overstretched, they can't have cars patrolling all the streets all the time,” he said.

"They just don't have the manpower, but what they do have, they do have a community with eyes and ears.

"Pretty much, what I want to do is caution people that violence is not the key, but to be vigilant.”

Ipswich Police Inspector Keith McDonald said it was good to see the community getting together to show concern of what's going on in their neighbourhood.

"Areas where there are large developments and houses under construction, they are always going to be areas that are considered easy targets for offenders,” he said.

"A lot of developers now are installing cameras throughout their development areas so that they can pick up on vehicles that may not be there for the right reasons.”

He said a bit of community spirit can go a long way.

"Too often people tend to just sit behind their own four walls and don't become involved in what is happening out and about in their communities,” he said.

"The more eyes that are out there, somebody will be home at some stage and might see a suspicious vehicle or a suspicious person, even if they just take a photograph of that person or a photograph of the registration number, or they hear about something or become aware of something, that may be the valuable piece of information that people need.”

To report any suspicious activity in your area, contact Policelink on 131 444.