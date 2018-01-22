‘House of horror’ man kidnapped future wife at 16

MORE shocking details have emerged of how David Turpin kidnapped his wife when she was just 16, as cops are set to conduct DNA tests and search for kids who didn't survive.

Authorities say that David Turpin kidnapped his future wife, Louise, when she was 16 years old so they could elope, according to a report.

Turpin, now 57, talked school employees in Princeton, West Virginia, into letting him sign Louise Robinette out of her high school, and sped his tenth-grade sweetheart cross country with plans to elope.

Teresa Robinette told NBC News about her sister and brother-in-law, Louise and David Turpin. Picture: NBC

When they were finally caught in Texas and returned home, Robinette's family let the 16-year-old marry Turpin, who was eight years her senior.

In 1984, Robinette's mother allowed her to date Turpin behind her preacher-father's back, Robinette's younger sister and half-brother, Teresa Robinette and Billy Lambert, told the Daily Mail.

Their father only found out when Turpin and Robinette went missing and authorities at Princeton Senior High School were forced to admit that they had let Turpin sign her out of school.

David Allen Turpin, 57, and Louise Anna Turpin, 49, at Disneyland. Picture: Supplied

But when they returned to West Virginia, Mr Robinette let them marry and the young couple went to start their life in Texas, but the incident formed a rift between her parents, who separated about two years later and eventually divorced.

Robinette rebuffed her family after moving away, denying her father a dream visit to California when he retired in 2012.

Both her parents died in 2016. She didn't visit either of them as they were dying, or attend their funerals, claiming she couldn't bring all of the children back with her.

"I hope they suffer as much, if not more, than those kids suffered," Teresa Robinette told the Daily Mail. "I hope they torture my sister for the rest of her life."

WERE THERE MISSING KIDS?

Riverside County Sheriff's Homicide Detectives want to determine if David and Louise Turpin had any children who did not survive their house of horrors.

Crime Watch Daily reports that detectives are in serious conversations about sending in cadaver dogs to determine if the couple had any more than the 13 children found at the residence last week.

David Allen Turpin, 57, and Louise Anna Turpin, 49, have been arrested after their 13 children were found imprisoned and emaciated in their California home. Picture: Supplied

They are also planning to carry out DNA tests on the children to see if they are all related.

Last week police discovered 13 malnourished children, some chained to bedposts, at the Turpin home in Perris, California.

The children had suffered from years of abuse. The children's parents David Turpin, 56, and Louise Turpin, 49 were each charged on Thursday with 12 counts of torture. Mr Turpin is also charged with forcefully performing a lewd act on a child under the age of 14. The Turpins have denied all charges.

The only child that was not beaten was the youngest, a two-year-old, hence why there is only 12 counts of torture and not 13.

The children, seven of who are actually now adults, are recovering in local hospitals.

District attorney Mike Hestrin said the eldest daughter is 29 and weighs only 37 kilograms while a 12-year-old is the weight of an average seven-year-old.

He said the Turpins allowed their children to shower just once a year.

David Allen Turpin, 57, and Louise Anna Turpin, 49, with their children as the renew their vows. picture: Supplied

They would buy food, including pumpkin and apple pie, which they kept out on counters but banned the children from eating. They also taunted them with new toys they were not allowed to touch.

When police raided the house on Sunday, after a 17-year-old girl escaped and alerted them. She had reportedly been planning to escape for two years.

The family dogs, two Maltese terriers were found in better physical condition than the children and had been fed and taken care of.

Both Turpin family dogs were found in good health. Picture: Supplied

The Turpin children were that isolated it is reported that they did not know what a police officer was, or medicine.

PLANS TO MAKE MILLIONS

The news comes after the couple behind America's 'House of Horrors' allegedly had a more sinister plan after they shackled, tortured and starved their 13 children.

Turpin, a 57-year-old computer engineer, and his homemaker wife Louis Anna Turpin, 49, wanted a 14th child and had high hopes of getting their own reality TV show and becoming millionaires.

David and Louise Turpin’s youngest child was the only one not tortured. Picture: Supplied

Louise Turpin's half brother, Billy Lambert, told the UK Mirror that it was her dream to be famous one day - and they moved to Perris in California in order to be closer to Hollywood so they could potentially make it happen.

"She used to say how they would be perfect for TV and would often ­mention they would be bigger than the reality show Kate Plus 8," he told the Sunday People in the Mirror.

'It is the reason they moved to California to be nearer to Hollywood."

Lambert's claim about the couple wanting to expand their family was also supported by Louise Turpin's younger sister, Teresa Robinette.

She told the Mail Online she had a conversation about her baby plans just last month with her.

"Only last month Louise told me her and David were planning to have another child," Lambert said.

"I asked her why on earth they wanted more children and she said about wanting a reality TV show."

He said: "They thought it would make them millions and household names. They didn't care about the kids - it was all about them."

Lambert was reportedly the last person to speak with Louise Turpin before she and her husband were arrested.

The shocking revelations come as Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin said that "hundreds of journals" have been recovered from the children's home.

Police are hoping that these secret diaries will hold clues and "powerful evidence" on what really went on inside the "house of horrors".

Parts of this story originally appeared in the New York Post and are republished with permission.

One of the Turpin family dogs. Picture: Supplied