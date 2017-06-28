How cycling can improve valuable sporting hub

MULTI-USE PRECINCT: The Ipswich Cycle Park being added to the existing hockey and football precinct.

IPSWICH Hockey Association president Margret Mantell welcomes a new neighbour in one of the city's most valuable multi-use precincts.

That is the $3.3m Ipswich Cycle Park.

The long-awaited community cycling project can proceed after receiving funding in Tuesday's Ipswich City Council budget, following an earlier $1.5m State Government commitment and a contribution by the 24/7 Cycling Safety Fund.

The cycling facility will be built on land behind the existing hockey clubhouse at Raceview and neighbouring Briggs Road Sporting Complex.

Having waited for the project to finally be confirmed, Mantell is keen to find out more at a special meeting next week with the construction and project manager.

"Ipswich Hockey welcomes the further development of the Briggs Road sporting precinct, and look forward to enjoying the same working relationship with the cycling community that we have established with Pat Boyle and Western Pride since they set up their operations next to hockey,'' Mantell said.

However, the experienced Ipswich administrator is eager to discuss sharing arrangements, especially with parking a potential issue that will need resolving.

The Ipswich Hockey car park is often full on Saturday mornings when junior teams play. Parking is also often limited when Ipswich hosts regular state and school tournaments at the venue.

Access to hockey and cycling, via Huxham Street, will need to be carefully considered.

Ipswich Hockey owns the land adjoining where the cycling facility will be constructed.

"We know very little about the proposed criterium track other than what we have read about it in the QT,'' Mantell said. "It's been difficult for us to access the impact because of the lack of detail that we've been provided with to this point.''

Mantell was pleased to receive a phone call today inviting her to a meeting to discuss more specific aspects of the project.

Western Pride general manager Boyle has also been invited to Monday's meeting, representing Ipswich's National Premier League club that uses the Briggs Road Sporting Complex as its major training and playing base.

Improved toilet facilities is another matter Mantell would like to raise at the meeting to help everyone enjoy the multi-use facility.