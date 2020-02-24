How Crime Stoppers is still helping solve crimes

MISCONCEPTIONS about the closure of the state’s Crime Stoppers call centre a year ago have led many residents to believe the crime reporting service is no more.

Ipswich Crime Stoppers branch chairman Scott Mawhinney said he wanted to assure people that was certainly not the case.

“We had a reshuffle and reorganisation in our head office … some of the media reports gave the impression that we were closing down.

“We’re just trying to let everyone know that we’re still there to give a hand.

“As we always say, our motto is every little bit of information helps, so I want to make sure everyone knows that the phone number is out there and that’s who they should contact with information.”

Last month the service received 3900 phone calls. 3848 of those were answered and 56 people hung up as soon as the call was answered.

“We get a lot of phone calls, so it’s not bad statewide and we do believe we are the trusted source for them to give information to,” Mr Mawhinney said.

“We’re actually not police; we help with information and pass it onto the police, but actually all the Crime Stoppers are all volunteers and none of us are actually serving police.”

The local Crime Stoppers branch plays a big role in fundraising, and is available to attend events, market days and openings.

Residents who want to learn more about the local branch can attend a monthly meeting, held every third Wednesday of the month at 6.30pm at Ipswich Golf Club.

The branch also has events including bingo, a bowls day and an annual race day. For more information, email ipswich@csql.com.au

To contact Crime Stoppers, call 1800 333 000.