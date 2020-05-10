How COVID-19 could affect your day in court

THE COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted court proceedings across the country and Queensland with the new social-distancing rules causing hundreds of local matters before the Ipswich courts to be delayed.

With defendants now not required to attend in the courtroom they are instead contacted by phone when their matters are briefly mentioned before the Magistrates Court, then swiftly adjourned for a few months.

Or they appear for sentence via phone from their lawyer’s office, or via video-link from jail if already in custody, to plead to the charges against them.

The health restrictions have impacted heavily on Ipswich District Court trials by jury when an accused intends defending serious charges against them.

With jury panels no longer being selected from residents in the community causing dozens of trials to be delayed further amid an existing backlog of cases, more defence legal representatives are making application for no jury orders on behalf of their clients for what will be Judge-alone trials.

Worried by the uncertainties of the long delays and wanting their matters finalised, the established form of a trial being heard by 12 of your peers is being put aside, with the accused content for their cases to be heard solely by a judge.

Already Ipswich District Court has back-to-back cases being heard before three judges in the weeks ahead with all parties content for this to occur.

Another such application for a no jury trial order was made, considered and approved last week by a judge in a case where a man will defend allegations of doing acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm.

Since March 16 all trials by jury have been suspended because of COVID-19 measures.

Applications for judge alone trials must satisfy the court that the interests of justice will be served.

As in this case, the accused has been held in custody on remand for some months, his defence barrister in-part argued that such remand prisoners are doing it harder in the current circumstances because of the stricter precautionary measures introduced at jails, their time subject to more restrictions and with no visitors allowed making custody more onerous.

The first of these no jury trials in Ipswich are set to start later this month.

Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC did bring to the attention of defence legal counsel and the Crown prosecution that unlike verdicts in jury trials, the judges must make written judgments articulating the reasons for their decisions – of guilt or not guilty.

This additional time must be taken into account as a factor to give some space when considering back-to back trials.