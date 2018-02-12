Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

How council CEO could hire his own replacement

Hayden Johnson
by

IPSWICH City Council's acting chief executive officer could play a role in hiring his own replacement.

Gary Kellar remains as acting head of the council, three weeks after suspended chief executive officer Jim Lindsay formally resigned from his position.

Ipswich councillors now face the task of recruiting a new CEO.

Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli said Mr Kellar would remain as acting CEO "for the time being", and could assist councillors in the recruitment process.

"Any role he may play in the selection process will be determined by council in due course," he said.

"Council is considering the engagement of experienced executive recruitment consultants to assist in that process."

No date has been set to begin the process, with Cr Antoniolli saying it would start "in the near future".

"Council will seek to encourage a wide range of applicants of high calibre, through advertisement and targeted attraction," he said.

The Local Government Act provides for the appointment of the CEO to be made by the council.

Details on how the new CEO will be appointed have not been finalised.

"Although council has not yet determined the detail of the selection process this would typically involve an initial short-listing process conducted by a panel appointed by the council with the final selection and appointment made by the full council," Cr Antoniolli said.

Related Items

Topics:  council ceo gary kellar ipswich city council

Ipswich Queensland Times
Avocado prices finally set to drop in Queensland

Avocado prices finally set to drop in Queensland

QUEENSLANDERS love their avos but after weeks of paying top dollar for the fruit – up to $9 each – relief is finally in sight.

QT's name and shame: This week's drink and drug drivers

IN COURT: A truck driver was caught with drugs in his system.

Every Monday the QT publishes the names of drink and drug drivers

What our MPs are up to in Parliament this week

Acting Agriculture Minister Dr Anthony Lynham (left) and Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden announce a major fire ant eradication program with fire ant search dogs Cola and Willow at Marburg.

Four Ipswich MPs reveal their priorities for the rest of 2018

What happens when serial offender ignores defect notice

New Ipswich District Court Judge: After nine years in the role, Ipswich District Court Judge Greg Koppenol will move to Brisbane Court.He will be replaced by Judge Dennis Lynch QC. In court on Tuesday, Judge Koppenol was recognised for his "brisk and vigorous approach" to the role.

Police fond the notice crumpled up on the floor of his Commodore

Local Partners