How council CEO could hire his own replacement

IPSWICH City Council's acting chief executive officer could play a role in hiring his own replacement.

Gary Kellar remains as acting head of the council, three weeks after suspended chief executive officer Jim Lindsay formally resigned from his position.

Ipswich councillors now face the task of recruiting a new CEO.

Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli said Mr Kellar would remain as acting CEO "for the time being", and could assist councillors in the recruitment process.

"Any role he may play in the selection process will be determined by council in due course," he said.

"Council is considering the engagement of experienced executive recruitment consultants to assist in that process."

No date has been set to begin the process, with Cr Antoniolli saying it would start "in the near future".

"Council will seek to encourage a wide range of applicants of high calibre, through advertisement and targeted attraction," he said.

The Local Government Act provides for the appointment of the CEO to be made by the council.

Details on how the new CEO will be appointed have not been finalised.

"Although council has not yet determined the detail of the selection process this would typically involve an initial short-listing process conducted by a panel appointed by the council with the final selection and appointment made by the full council," Cr Antoniolli said.