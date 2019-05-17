Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LIFE SAVER: Ipswich Foodbarn managing director Qim Kauwhata with donations from Costco.
LIFE SAVER: Ipswich Foodbarn managing director Qim Kauwhata with donations from Costco. Rob Williams
News

How Costco, Coles and Co are helping struggling families

Navarone Farrell
by
17th May 2019 12:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LIFE has come full circle for Ipswich Foodbarn managing director Qim Kauwhata.

When Ms Kauwhata first walked through the doors of the food bank, it was as a person in need.

"I came on board about six months after they opened. I found myself needing the Foodbarn,” Ms Kauwhata said. "I came in for a hamper about seven and a half years ago. I liked what they did and what they stood for and volunteered.”

The food bank helps to feed people with food donated by big supermarkets and charities.

Ms Kauwhata's pastor lost his battle with cancer and the decision to make her Foodbarn's managing director was unanimous.

But how does it work? Companies donate excess produce to the food bank which then alerts those in need via social media.

"We'll see about 6500 every time a post goes up on Facebook,” Ms Kauwhata said.

More than one tonne of food every day is distributed now Costco and Coles Karalee have come on board.

"We've been here since the 2011 floods. Costco came on board last week, along with Coles in Karalee,” she said.

"We're appreciating these massive companies that aren't even in the area. They see where we're trying to help out so they send food out by the tonne.”

Apart from fresh produce, the charity also receives frozen goods, meats and baked goods.

"We get all the bakery items from the day before. Just to give you an idea, baked goods hit the floor here at 9am and we ran out at 10.30am,” Ms Kauwhata said.

The company receives food from Food Bank Queensland, Second Bite and Oz Harvest.

If you're in need, follow Ipswich Foodbarn on Facebook, or get down to see them at 1 Darling St East, Woodend.

coles costco food bank volunteering
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Woman free despite torching prized Mark Skaife Commodore

    premium_icon Woman free despite torching prized Mark Skaife Commodore

    Crime The husband, who works 70 hour weeks away from home, was apparently oblivious to his wife's destructive intent.

    • 17th May 2019 12:37 AM
    Popular CBD hotel sold to become aged-care facility

    premium_icon Popular CBD hotel sold to become aged-care facility

    Council News There will be some big and little changes to the Ipswich hotel

    • 17th May 2019 12:12 AM
    Staggering number of voters beat the polling day rush

    premium_icon Staggering number of voters beat the polling day rush

    Politics The Australian Electoral Commission has recorded record numbers

    • 17th May 2019 12:10 AM