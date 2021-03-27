Menu
Crime

How cops found fugitive Block star

Blake Antrobus
by and Blake Antrobus
27th Mar 2021 5:16 AM

 

Former Block contestant Suzi Taylor will remain behind bars on remand, after more than a month after authorities ordered a warrant for her arrest.

The search for the ex-reality TV star came to a dramatic end on Wednesday after she was arrested following reports of a house disturbance.

Ms Taylor, real name Suellen Jan Taylor, has been on the police radar since January after she failed to turn up to court.

She is facing more than 100 charges - a majority of which concern breaches of bail.

Suzi Taylor was arrested on Wednesday.
Suzi Taylor was arrested on Wednesday.

Some of the charges stem from allegations she held a Tinder date against his will and extorted him.

The former Penthouse cover girl was not brought onto video link when her matter returned to Brisbane Supreme Court on Friday.

Defence lawyer Michael Gatenby did not oppose the cancellation of bail.

Crown prosecutor Annica Fritz said Ms Taylor was arrested on Wednesday after a disturbance was reported at a Brisbane home.

She noted Ms Taylor had not surrendered into custody as she was apprehended on the existing warrants.

The court was told Ms Taylor had an "unruly" attitude towards her bail conditions.

"She has actively avoided detection of police," Ms Fritz said.

"She has been on every single bail condition imaginable … there is no way she can comply with bail."

Suzi Taylor will stand trial in April over allegations she extorted a Tinder date.
Suzi Taylor will stand trial in April over allegations she extorted a Tinder date.

Justice Helen Bowskill revoked Ms Taylor's bail.

On January 29, the Supreme Court issued a warrant for her arrest over her repeated breaches of bail, ordering she show cause as to why her bail should not be revoked.

Ms Taylor was required to attend court after concerns surrounding her living conditions were raised by prosecutors.

The court was told Ms Taylor had been kicked out the family home in regional Queensland, where she was required to reside while on bail.

 

While she then managed to secure accommodation at a Brisbane rehab centre, it was revealed she had recently been kicked out and could not be located.

On February 9, another arrest warrant was issued by Brisbane Magistrates Court after she did not show up.

Some of her charges, including fraud, possessing tainted property and contravening a police direction, were listed for sentence that day.

Ms Taylor will stand trial in April over allegations she lured a 33-year-old man to her flat before tying him up and stealing his wallet with a co-accused.

Originally published as How cops found fugitive Block star

