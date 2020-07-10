How cops arrested man just 4hrs after break-and-enter

Police are charged a man in relation to a break and enter at the Lowood Lions Club yesterday morning.

Police are charged a man in relation to a break and enter at the Lowood Lions Club yesterday morning.

POLICE have a arrested a man linked to a break and enter at a Somerset community club, catching up with the alleged offender only a few hours after the offence took place.

Lowood Lions Club Secretary Janice Keane said someone had broken into the club’s shed and trailers that club members would take to Bunnings fundraisers.

Lowood Police Acting Officer-in-charge Sergeant James Bromley said a member of the public had alerted police to a suspected break in yesterday morning.

LOCAL NEWS: NAMED: Five drug, drink drivers in Gatton court

“A male person was attempting to break in to the Lions Club,” Sgt Bromley said.

“We then followed up on that information and found there was a break and enter and some property was stolen.”

Police received the initial report after a witness saw the man trying to break into the club on Railway St, Lowood, about 4am.

By 8am, officers had caught up with the alleged offender.

“As a result of our inquiries, police were able to locate the offender and they were arrested and charged,” Sgt Bromley said.

“We were able to recover all the property, which the Lions Club was grateful for.”

LOCAL NEWS: HUGE DEBT: How much Lockyer, Somerset owes in unpaid fines

The man has been charged with break and enter and stealing and has been served a notice to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court on July 30.

Sgt Bromley thanked the community member for the help.

“We thank the community for letting us know because they were able to provide a description and gave us information about a possible address to investigate,” he said.

Read more stories by Ebony Graveur.