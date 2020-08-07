How community groups can join regional directory

IPSWICH community groups can get their names and faces out into the public eye thanks to an initiative of Blair MP Shayne Neumann.

Mr Neumann’s Blair Community Directories has become a sought-after guide on local not for profit groups in the electorate since it launched a decade ago.

The call is out for local groups to be part of the 2021 guide.

“A decade later, these directories continue to be very useful and popular resources for constituents and local community groups in the electorate of Blair,” Mr Neumann said.

“The directories provide information on not-for-profit services available for people with a disability, seniors and our sporting groups living in Ipswich, the Somerset Region and the Karana Downs Region.”

The directories are widely distributed across the region, with 110,000 people able to gain access.

For more information on how to be included, contact the electorate office on 07 3201 5300 during office hours or visit https://www.shayneneumann.com.au/blair-community-links/blair-community-directories/.