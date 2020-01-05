Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Environment

How Clive is helping with fires

5th Jan 2020 10:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Queensland businessman Clive Palmer has donated the use of a private helicopter and its pilot for use in the ongoing bushfire disaster in southeast Australia.

The helicopter, which can carry seven people, is now at an airport outside Sydney, a press release from Mr Palmer said this morning.

What Clive Palmer's private jet did next

"This aircraft and highly trained pilot with former navy and army aviation experience is ready to assist with immediate evacuations, or in any capacity required,'' Mr Palmer said in a statement.

"Our Government should be taking greater leadership during this deadly bushfire crisis.''

Mr Palmer is encouraging other private aircraft owners to take similar action.

The United Australia Party head said he had also offered use of private boats for evacuations if necessary.

More Stories

Show More
bushfire crisis clive palmer evacuations helicopter

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cops ‘narrowing down’ on car involved in highway hit and run

        premium_icon Cops ‘narrowing down’ on car involved in highway hit and run

        News Police are getting closer to identifying the driver involved in the tragic fatal traffic crash that claimed the life of Gatton mother Julie Thomsen.

        Snake handler caught in tangle

        premium_icon Snake handler caught in tangle

        Pets & Animals Ipswich snake lover taken to hospital after beloved pet bites her and wraps around...

        Woman scores $50,000 top prize on instant Scratch-It

        premium_icon Woman scores $50,000 top prize on instant Scratch-It

        News The woman couldn’t believe her luck when she scratched the ticket to reveal she had...

        Woman hospitalised after day on dam goes wrong

        premium_icon Woman hospitalised after day on dam goes wrong

        News An adult patient has been taken to hospital after she was involved in an accident...