How to claim 7,000 free Krispy Kreme glazed donuts

Krispy Kreme will give away 7000 free glazed donuts at the Redbank Plains grand opening.

FANCY A free original glazed Krispy Kreme donut but don't want to get out the car to claim it?

The state's first drive-through Krispy Kreme store is opening at Redbank Plains on December 20 and they'll be giving away 7,000 original glazed donuts for free over the four days leading up to Christmas Eve.

Nutella, strawberry, caramel, apple custard crumble, Christmas theme, gingerbread, peanut butter, vanilla and strawberry jam varieties are also available.

Donuts will be hot off the line to mark the first of two Krispy Kreme stores in the city - another is expected to open at West Ipswich in the coming months.

The $20 million Redbank Plains Convenience Centre development started in May and there is enough room for another three drive through shops, including Origin Kebabs and US burger giant Carl's Jr Burger and 10 retail tenancies including and Caltex.

Carl's Jr Burger is expected to open in late January after rain delayed construction and the original opening date planned for this month.

Urban Construct's Managing Director Todd Brown says the remaining available tenancies range in size from 75 to 210sqm and would suit a variety of small businesses.

"We expect the site will be rounded out by convenience offerings, takeaways and professions such as medical and personal services," says Mr Brown.

"The suburb's population is growing by 10.4 per cent each year, with more than 30,000 residents currently within the centre's 3km catchment radius.

"Whether they need groceries, coffee, fuel or a takeaway dinner, the Redbank Plains Convenience Centre will become a positive part of residents' daily lives."