How cities should be built...

Maha Sinnathamby holds up the new book (right) next to him is Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, Cameron Dick and Bob Sharpless.

THE city the Prime Minister says should be the model for the rest of the country is right on our door step.

Springfield was in the spotlight last week as a new book, Greater Springfield: Australia's Newest City was launched by Malcolm Turnbull at the State Library of Queensland.

About 250 people were present when Mr Turnbull and Minister for State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning Cameron Dick signed the book which was when presented to the library by Springfield founder Maha Sinnathamby.

Springfield City Group Communications and Corporate Affairs manager Michael Lyons said the prime minister spoke strongly and authoritatively about Greater Springfield.

"He acknowledged the economic and social contribution that our community is making to the State and to the nation,” Mr Lyons said.

"We were delighted to have secured his genuine interest in launching the book which is a careful snapshot of Greater Springfield's history told in part by the wonderful character of our community.

"We were pleased too that he enjoyed reading the book and recognised the value it presents as a historical record.

"Cameron Dick, Minister for State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning was also a major participant yesterday.”

Mr Lyons said the Mr Turnbull called Springfield a nation building project for the rest of the country to follow.

The book was written by renowned investigative authors and journalists Madonna King and David Fagan.

It took about four months to write the book and a further two months to complete.

The book is a revealing tribute to the first master-planned Australian city to be built other than Canberra and an insight into how that has spectacularly reshaped the social and economic outlook of an entire region.

It details how Maha Sinnathamby and his business partner Bob Sharpless had a dream when they negotiated the purchase of a forest tract somewhere between Brisbane and Ipswich some twenty-five years ago.

Greater Springfield: Australia's Newest City tells the story of how that dream became a reality, the people who worked with them, the community that was created and individual stories of some of those who live in the city.

You can purchase the book online at www.greaterspringfieldbook.com