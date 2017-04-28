How to celebrate mum in a 'different' way

YOU can leave a lasting impression on the Ipswich environment at next month's Trees for Mum community planting event.

Trees for Mum will be held from 9am to 11am on Sunday, 14 May along the banks of Bundamba Creek at George Palmer Park, Silkstone.

Parks and environment spokesman Councillor David Morrison said the fourth annual Ipswich event encouraged people to celebrate their mum by planting a tree on Mother's Day.

"The national event was launched in 2002 as a tribute to two mothers who lost their battles with cancer," he said.

"Since then thousands of trees have been planted at Trees for Mum celebrations across Ipswich, honouring mothers past and present."

Division 4 Councillor Kylie Stoneman said she was proud to see the event return to Silkstone.

"All mums will receive a free thank you gift on the day and it will be a great opportunity to pack a picnic and enjoy some family time in one of our beautiful parks," she said.

"Hundreds of trees were planted at George Palmer Park in 2016, further enhancing the popular open space, and more will be added this year."

George Palmer Park is at the corner of Blackstone Road and Sealy Street, Silkstone.

For Trees for Mum registration or more information visit ipswich.qld.gov.au/events